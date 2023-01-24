ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wymt.com

Wayne County man killed in Pulaski County crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rescue squads were called after a car went over a bluff beside Highway 90 in southern Pulaski County. Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad officials said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to police, Ralph Carrender was driving east on Highway 90....
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Woman with firearm flees authorities, closes Boonesboro Road today for hours

Kentucky State Police, Clark & Madison County Sheriff’s offices, Winchester Police Department and other agencies responded an incident on KY 627/Boonesboro Road earlier today shortly before noon. The call was in response to a female suspect who, according to witnesses, fled authorities attempts to detain her at speeds estimated over 100 mph. KSP confirms the woman was in possession of a handgun, but earlier reports of her firing the gun in the pursuit were false.
WINCHESTER, KY
wbontv.com

Subject arrested peacefully, and identified from pursuit ending on Boonesboro Road earlier today

The official report on todays events leading up to the closure of Boonesboro Road is out. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division along with Lexington Police Department report they were actively pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south in Fayette County. Post 7 Troopers joined the pursuit as it entered Madison County past the 99- mile marker. The pursuit continued on I-75 until the operator exited at the 95- mile marker, turning left onto Boonsboro Road, where the vehicle came to a stop near Stone Crest Road in Clark County.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman was taken in for a psychological evaluation after a multi-county police chase ended on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they were pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south that went into Madison County and continued into Clark County before ending on Boonsboro Road near George Rogers Clark High School.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Body pulled from lake in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said rescue units pulled a body from a lake in London on Saturday. Officials said, around 11:35 a.m., a fisherman called 911 after finding the body in the water. Rescue units used a boat and recovered the body from the lake. Whitley...
LONDON, KY
somerset106.com

Sheriff’s office obtains arrest warrant for suspect

Sheriff Bobby Jones reports that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Normandy Lane in Pulaski County. Sheriff Jones stated that Natosha Robinson, age 44, was dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was dropped off by an unknown male. Ms. Robinson was later transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
SOMERSET, KY
lakercountry.com

Nancy woman, two from Adair Co. arrested in Columbia on meth charges

A Nancy woman was among those arrested on meth and other charges in neighboring Adair County this week. On Wednesday night, the Columbia Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Bridgeport Circle, off of the Veterans Memorial Bypass. During the search and investigation, officers say they found...
COLUMBIA, KY
fox56news.com

Man allegedly steals vehicle, burglarizes home in Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Danville man is facing an array of charges following a burglary and auto theft in Danville. The Danville Police Department said they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on West Erskine Drive. Upon arrival, the victim told police a male subject, who she initially believed was her grandson, entered her home wearing a face mask. Once inside, the male pulled down the mask and the victim realized the man was not her grandson, but rather a former acquaintance, 64-year-old Fredrick Falor. The victim said Falor wanted the keys to the car and after almost an hour, turned them over to him.
DANVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky man is in jail after authorities say a homeowner found him in his garage. Austin Epley is being held in the Whitley County Detention on burglary charges. The sheriff’s office says a homeowner caught him in the act in his garage after he was seen on a deer cam.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man accused of stealing woman’s car, trying to break into home

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he went into a woman’s home uninvited, stole her car and then tried to break into another home. According to the Danville Police Department, officers responded around 9:30 Wednesday night to a home on W. Erskine Drive.
DANVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Madison County man had nearly 705 grams of meth, 16 guns

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, a Richmond man was sentenced to time in federal prison for armed meth trafficking. Department of Justice news release said 28-year-old Jacob Tyler Hensley was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He pleaded guilty in October 2022.
RICHMOND, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy