Richmond, KY

theasburycollegian.com

Former church treasurer sentenced for $500,000 in stolen funds

Former Scott County church treasurer was sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud Jan. 9. Ralph Tackett, 66, pled guilty to the embezzlement of $512,042 from December 2015 to July 2019 while he was treasurer for a Georgetown church, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The hearing took place in U.S. District Court in Lexington.
GEORGETOWN, KY
wevv.com

Recent hazing investigation shines light on Lofton's Law

A tragic incident that took the life of University of Kentucky student touched many in the community, even drawing the attention of Kentucky State Senators. "Seems like the levels of hazing has risen in recent years and we want to bring attention to this issue," said District 4 State Senator Robby Mills.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Distribution center to close; 212 Kentuckians losing jobs

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - One distribution plant in Southern Kentucky will be shutting its doors before the end of the year, putting more than 200 people out of a job. TCO, LCC in Corbin, which has been in a long-term packing and distribution contract with ams-OSRAM during the past 25 years, announced that their contract with the company would not be renewed at the end of 2023 and that their facility on KY-3041 will be shutting down.
CORBIN, KY
WKYT 27

Veridian Apartments files eviction cases after weeks of issues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks of issues, The Veridian Apartment Complex has filed 13 eviction cases on tenants. The Lexington Fair Housing Council tells us they have been working with one of those tenants, Justin Berry. Berry says he was told to contact the complex’s attorneys about getting compensation...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Local pharmacy feeling effects of nationwide Ozempic shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to Novo Nordisk, the global healthcare company that produces the popular diabetes drug Ozempic, though still being manufactured, says it’s currently experiencing a shortage of the drug due to increased demand and overall global supply constraints. That shortage is felt nationwide and locally,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Former Kentucky state trooper sentenced to 8 months in fraud case

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been sentenced to eight months in prison for taking ammunition and weapons from the state armory over several years. Michael Crawford, 58, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on one count of defrauding the government. Prosecutors said Crawford...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Accountants share tips you need to know before filing taxes

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s the time of the year to do your taxes as tax season began this week. Service providers say they’ve been slammed. “Phone calls nonstop, customers coming in and out of the office asking tax questions and wondering how we can expand their tax refund,” says Katelin Segar, an accountant with Quality Tax in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Georgetown salon owner following her passion despite personal challenge

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Susann Hardin is the owner and stylist at Enfinity Salon in Georgetown. She’s facing a life challenge, but she keeps pushing through, following her passion while helping others. Back in September, Hardin was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. In between managing that,...
GEORGETOWN, KY
lanereport.com

The Virginia launches Classic Movie Night series

Ask local film enthusiast John Alexander, and he’ll tell you there are few scenes more powerful than Atticus Finch’s exit from the courtroom in the film adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel To Kill A Mockingbird. And few films are better suited to kick off the...
SOMERSET, KY
wymt.com

Hazard businessman, founding member of Lost Creek VFD dies

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard entrepreneur and founding chief of the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department has died. According to Engle-Bowling Funeral Home, J.M. Smith died Wednesday at the age of 83. Smith was born in Lost Creek and was a U.S. Army Veteran, owner of Hazard Fire &...
HAZARD, KY
WTVQ

Vehicle pursuit causes George Rogers Clark High School to go into lockdown

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A vehicle pursuit that shut down part of Highway 627 caused a nearby high school to go into lockdown. Winchester police say Kentucky State Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area for a pursuit, and “out of an abundance of caution” put George Rogers Clark High School on lockdown during the incident. Police clarified that there is no incident at the school, just the road nearby.
fox56news.com

Fayette County coroner searching for family of man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County coroner is asking for help finding the family of a man who recently passed away. On Monday, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn announced his team is searching for the family of Daniel B. Schwartz. Schwartz is believed to have died of natural causes on Jan. 15.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
smileypete.com

Local catering company expands into Limestone Hall

A Lexington-based catering company has added a well-known downtown venue — Limestone Hall — to its offerings. Under a new agreement, Bayou Bluegrass Catering has leased the event space for its use and will also be the exclusive food and beverage provider. Bayou Bluegrass Catering (BBC), co-owned by...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

What happened to the Richmond homeless encampment off exit 90?

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond residents are noticing differences as they’re coming on Exit 90, off Interstate 75. The difference, a homeless encampment that has been there for some time is gone. Where Exit 90A circles onto Lexington Road, Richmond residents are used to seeing pitched tents...
RICHMOND, KY

