theasburycollegian.com
Former church treasurer sentenced for $500,000 in stolen funds
Former Scott County church treasurer was sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud Jan. 9. Ralph Tackett, 66, pled guilty to the embezzlement of $512,042 from December 2015 to July 2019 while he was treasurer for a Georgetown church, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The hearing took place in U.S. District Court in Lexington.
wbontv.com
Richmond goes with Rumpke as new waste service provider, with business services beginning soon
The City of Richmond has selected Rumpke Waste & Recycling as its new waste services provider. Transition to the new services will take place in two phases. Starting March 1, Rumpke will provide all Richmond businesses with waste collection service. Residential service will begin January 1, 2024. Richmond’s City Manager...
wevv.com
Recent hazing investigation shines light on Lofton's Law
A tragic incident that took the life of University of Kentucky student touched many in the community, even drawing the attention of Kentucky State Senators. "Seems like the levels of hazing has risen in recent years and we want to bring attention to this issue," said District 4 State Senator Robby Mills.
WKYT 27
Distribution center to close; 212 Kentuckians losing jobs
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - One distribution plant in Southern Kentucky will be shutting its doors before the end of the year, putting more than 200 people out of a job. TCO, LCC in Corbin, which has been in a long-term packing and distribution contract with ams-OSRAM during the past 25 years, announced that their contract with the company would not be renewed at the end of 2023 and that their facility on KY-3041 will be shutting down.
WKYT 27
Veridian Apartments files eviction cases after weeks of issues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks of issues, The Veridian Apartment Complex has filed 13 eviction cases on tenants. The Lexington Fair Housing Council tells us they have been working with one of those tenants, Justin Berry. Berry says he was told to contact the complex’s attorneys about getting compensation...
WTVQ
Local pharmacy feeling effects of nationwide Ozempic shortage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to Novo Nordisk, the global healthcare company that produces the popular diabetes drug Ozempic, though still being manufactured, says it’s currently experiencing a shortage of the drug due to increased demand and overall global supply constraints. That shortage is felt nationwide and locally,...
Former Kentucky state trooper sentenced to 8 months in fraud case
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been sentenced to eight months in prison for taking ammunition and weapons from the state armory over several years. Michael Crawford, 58, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on one count of defrauding the government. Prosecutors said Crawford...
Powell County sheriff audit investigating possible conflict of interest
The Kentucky Auditor said the Powell County Sheriff has an employee with two jobs.
WUKY
'I can put a face to these reports': Incoming Lexington councilwoman hears more than just numbers in State of the City address
Gorton’s annual assessment of where Lexington stands featured no shortage of facts and figures. Sprinkled in with those stats were brief examples of how city government is working for individuals, some of whom were in attendance. Also in the audience, seated in the front, was Tayna Fogle — fresh...
fox56news.com
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
fox56news.com
2 individuals identified as suspects in alleged Lexington hate crime
One of the two individuals has turned himself in and is being housed at the Fayette County Detention Center and the police said they know who the other suspect is. 2 individuals identified as suspects in alleged Lexington …. One of the two individuals has turned himself in and is...
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Kentucky and the good she has done for the community.
WTVQ
Accountants share tips you need to know before filing taxes
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s the time of the year to do your taxes as tax season began this week. Service providers say they’ve been slammed. “Phone calls nonstop, customers coming in and out of the office asking tax questions and wondering how we can expand their tax refund,” says Katelin Segar, an accountant with Quality Tax in Lexington.
fox56news.com
Georgetown salon owner following her passion despite personal challenge
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Susann Hardin is the owner and stylist at Enfinity Salon in Georgetown. She’s facing a life challenge, but she keeps pushing through, following her passion while helping others. Back in September, Hardin was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. In between managing that,...
lanereport.com
The Virginia launches Classic Movie Night series
Ask local film enthusiast John Alexander, and he’ll tell you there are few scenes more powerful than Atticus Finch’s exit from the courtroom in the film adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel To Kill A Mockingbird. And few films are better suited to kick off the...
wymt.com
Hazard businessman, founding member of Lost Creek VFD dies
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard entrepreneur and founding chief of the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department has died. According to Engle-Bowling Funeral Home, J.M. Smith died Wednesday at the age of 83. Smith was born in Lost Creek and was a U.S. Army Veteran, owner of Hazard Fire &...
WTVQ
Vehicle pursuit causes George Rogers Clark High School to go into lockdown
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A vehicle pursuit that shut down part of Highway 627 caused a nearby high school to go into lockdown. Winchester police say Kentucky State Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area for a pursuit, and “out of an abundance of caution” put George Rogers Clark High School on lockdown during the incident. Police clarified that there is no incident at the school, just the road nearby.
fox56news.com
Fayette County coroner searching for family of man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County coroner is asking for help finding the family of a man who recently passed away. On Monday, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn announced his team is searching for the family of Daniel B. Schwartz. Schwartz is believed to have died of natural causes on Jan. 15.
smileypete.com
Local catering company expands into Limestone Hall
A Lexington-based catering company has added a well-known downtown venue — Limestone Hall — to its offerings. Under a new agreement, Bayou Bluegrass Catering has leased the event space for its use and will also be the exclusive food and beverage provider. Bayou Bluegrass Catering (BBC), co-owned by...
fox56news.com
What happened to the Richmond homeless encampment off exit 90?
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond residents are noticing differences as they’re coming on Exit 90, off Interstate 75. The difference, a homeless encampment that has been there for some time is gone. Where Exit 90A circles onto Lexington Road, Richmond residents are used to seeing pitched tents...
