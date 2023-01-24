ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkzo.com

KPS school board president says investigation continues into Business Office

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The investigation continues into the practices in the Kalamazoo Public Schools Business Office, following the firing of former Operations Director Jim English and the resignation of Superintendent Dr.Rita Raichoudhuri. School board President Ti’Anna Harrison says they have been informed by their attorney that they...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Shelly Edgerton selected as new Chair of WMU Board of Trustees

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees has chosen new leadership for the coming year. They pick among themselves to chair meetings and take on a few extra responsibilities. Shelly Edgerton will be Chair, Shani Penn will serve as Vice Chair and Dr. Kahler...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Marshall Township board approves land transfer for Marshall Megasite

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Marshall Township Board of Trustees approved property transfers on Thursday night that backers hope will lead the way to the development of the “Marshall Megasite”. The Marshall City Council approved a land transfer to build utilities on a nearly 2,000 acre...
MARSHALL, MI
wkzo.com

Speed and icy roads believed factors in fatal Osthemo Township crash

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 70-year-old Paw Paw man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday morning, January 26. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the 9300 block of Almena Drive in Osthemo Township. Upon arrival deputies...
PAW PAW, MI
wkzo.com

Vehicle crash injures two, hospitalizes one in Cass County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two people were injured and one hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Thursday, January 26. It happened on Daily road north of M-60 around 8:20 a.m. in Jefferson Township. According to Cass County Sheriff’s deputies, one of the vehicles driven...
CASS COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy