FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No injuries in bathroom fire at Kalamazoo Central High School Thursday
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A fire in a bathroom at Kalamazoo Central High School Thurday afternoon is under investigation. Around 1:00 p.m. the Township of Kalamazoo Police and Fire Department responded to 911 calls of a fire in the bathroom at the school on North Drake Road.
Kalamazoo city area bridge to close for 6 months for maintenance and repairs
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo city area bridge is slated to close for about six months. The Paterson Street Bridge over the Kalamazoo River will close in both directions for structural maintenance and repairs starting in late February. The city of Kalamazoo said in a news release...
KPS school board president says investigation continues into Business Office
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The investigation continues into the practices in the Kalamazoo Public Schools Business Office, following the firing of former Operations Director Jim English and the resignation of Superintendent Dr.Rita Raichoudhuri. School board President Ti’Anna Harrison says they have been informed by their attorney that they...
Shelly Edgerton selected as new Chair of WMU Board of Trustees
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees has chosen new leadership for the coming year. They pick among themselves to chair meetings and take on a few extra responsibilities. Shelly Edgerton will be Chair, Shani Penn will serve as Vice Chair and Dr. Kahler...
Marshall Township board approves land transfer for Marshall Megasite
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Marshall Township Board of Trustees approved property transfers on Thursday night that backers hope will lead the way to the development of the “Marshall Megasite”. The Marshall City Council approved a land transfer to build utilities on a nearly 2,000 acre...
K9 Bruno, drone bring parole absconder to justice in Van Buren Co.
BANGOR TWP., MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – Thanks to a Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department canine unit and a drone, a 36-year-old Covert man wanted for being a parole absconder was apprehended late on Thursday night. According to Van Buren County Sheriff’s Sergeant Larry Weers, a vehicle driven by Brian...
Four charges filed against Coldwater mother in alleged shooting of her daughter
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A 64-year-old Coldwater woman was arraigned in Branch County District Court Friday afternoon on four felony counts after she allegedly shot her 33-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute. Kathleen Rowe was arrested after the shooting at a home just north of Coldwater which was reported...
Speed and icy roads believed factors in fatal Osthemo Township crash
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 70-year-old Paw Paw man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday morning, January 26. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the 9300 block of Almena Drive in Osthemo Township. Upon arrival deputies...
Vehicle crash injures two, hospitalizes one in Cass County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two people were injured and one hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Thursday, January 26. It happened on Daily road north of M-60 around 8:20 a.m. in Jefferson Township. According to Cass County Sheriff’s deputies, one of the vehicles driven...
Man accused in 115 mph car crash in Schoolcraft Townwhip death found not guilty
SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man accused of killing an elderly couple in a car crash near the village of Schoolcraft in 2021 was found not guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday, January 25. 28-year-old Ezra Phillips of Saginaw however, was found guilty on two counts of...
