wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board appears to have been the victim of financial fraud after someone was able to alter a check from the utility and divert almost $130,000. According to a police report and check copy provided by the BWWB, the $129,393.60 check was issued...
Could not paying a supervision fee land you back in jail if you're on parole or probation?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Earlier this month, Beth Shelburne, an investigative reporter, journalist and writer based in Birmingham, Alabama tweeted: "People on parole in Alabama have to pay a $40 monthly "supervision fee" to their parole officer or they can be revoked & sent back to prison. Will be doing more reporting on this in 2023."
wbrc.com
$25 million is available in Jefferson County for those needing rental assistance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s new help for people in Jefferson County struggling to pay their rent and utilities. The Alabama Housing Finance Authority and Jefferson County are teaming up to offer millions of dollars to our neighbors who need it most. An additional $25 million in Emergency...
Unemployment assistance available for more Alabama storm victims
Workers who became unemployed in Greene, Sumter and Tallapoosa Counties because of the severe storms and tornadoes on Jan. 12 may qualify for unemployment assistance.
mytrpaper.com
Berry Council votes to buy generator
The Berry Town Council held its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. Councilman Troyce Townsel was absent from the meeting, with all other council members present.
nddist.com
Alabama Delivery Companies Cited Over Driver's Death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In the summer of 2022, onlookers noticed a delivery truck stopped at about 8:15 a.m. one Wednesday morning on the University of Birmingham campus, near what would have been the driver’s first drop-off. About two hours later, a passerby saw the driver slumped over and...
Tuscaloosa Staff Unsure If Law Now Allows Permit Holders to Carry Guns in Schools
City staff in Tuscaloosa will look to the state for clarity on its new permitless carry law over major questions about what it allows and how to enforce it, including uncertainty about whether some individuals are now allowed to carry firearms at schools. The concerns surfaced Monday afternoon at a...
wbrc.com
Walker Co. Army reservist pleaded guilty to theft of government funds
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An army reservist in Nauvoo pleaded guilty to defrauding the Department of Defense January 24. According to the plea agreement, 39-year-old Jared Romine Barton is accused of stealing more than $53,000 after he submitted false travel claims and associated timecards for travel reimbursement on trips he did not take.
wbrc.com
Two overdose reversal medications being reviewed by the FDA to be sold over the counter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Opioid overdose deaths in Jefferson County continue to rise. New data shows there is already 39 suspected drug deaths so far this year, but one federal change that could soon be improving access to lifesaving medications. Naloxone or Narcan is a medicine that can help reduce...
Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More
One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County
CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking. According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested. Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
Missing Brothers Located in Tuscaloosa
UPDATE: The missing boys have been located, family have told police. Their names and photos have been removed from this post. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (1/16 - 1/23) 20 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of January 16th, 2023.
Alabama man admits to stealing $53,000 from Army through false travel claims, bogus timecards
An Alabama man and enlisted Army Reservist pleaded guilty this week to stealing more than $53,000 from the Department of Defense, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division, Redstone Resident Unit, Supervisory Special Agent Chase Wilkerson. Jared Romine Barton, 39, pleaded guilty before U.S....
wbrc.com
B’ham housing authority to open housing choice voucher waiting list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in years, the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District is opening a waiting list for affordable housing assistance for people with disabilities. The Mainstream Voucher Program is designed to assist people or families who qualify and or have a qualifying household member...
Police say four burglars traveled to Alabama to steal luxury purses
Four Illinois men who police believe traveled to Alabama in a planned store burglary in which $34,000 in luxury purses were stolen have been arrested in Kentucky. Birmingham police said, Patrick Dudley, 23, Monro Shivers, 30, Alexis Trader, 31, and Fontain Plummer, 36, are all charged with burglary and theft after a Wednesday morning break-in at the Belk store in the Riverchase Galleria.
mynwapaper.com
Haleyville man sought by Winston County Sheriff's Office captured in Mississippi
A bulletin had been placed for statewide law enforcement to be on the lookout for Damion Taylor Gruenberg, of 74 Kidd Road, when he was stopped by the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department, to whom he at first gave a false name, according to Winston County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jacob Eward.
WAFF
Pleasant Grove man forges iron crosses in honor of his late wife
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Daniel Long can usually be found in his garage with a hammer in his hand forging crosses from hot iron. But this story isn’t about Daniel, it’s about his late wife, Rachel. On Oct. 7, 2021, Rachel was on her way to work when...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man scammed for 'Hamilton' tickets after spending $2,000
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham man has a warning when it comes to online ticket purchases for entertainment events. Todd Wheeles claims he was scammed out of money for Saturday’s showing of “Hamilton” at the BJCC. Wheeles said he and his family and friends spent more...
Man shot, killed in Ensley identified
A man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in Ensley has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
