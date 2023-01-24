ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland AG files complaint against recycling company for open dumping in Prince George’s County, Baltimore

By Paola Belloso
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6JGJ_0kPZUFMo00

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown filed a civil complaint on behalf of the Maryland Department of the Environment against World Recycling Company, located in Baltimore, and three other related entities.

According to the complaint, the company violated and continues to violate Maryland laws at a property located in Cheverly, Prince George’s County by operating an open dump, handling scrap tires without a license, operating a solid waste transfer station without a permit, and polluting the waters of the state without authorization of a water discharge permit.

The state also contends the company violated Maryland laws at its main property, located in Baltimore, by accepting and storing large quantities of solid waste, accepting hazardous medical wastes, improperly storing solid waste, open dumping, creating a nuisance, failing to control litter and rodents, and polluting waters of the State.

Man found dead during welfare check in Maryland

“World Recycling Company created an environmental hazard by operating open dumps of solid waste, violating Maryland’s environmental laws and, given the locations of the two facilities, disproportionately affecting overburdened communities and communities of color. It needs to be held accountable,” said Brown. “We are asking the Court to order WRC to cease violating the law, remedy the disaster they created, and make sure they are fully compliant with the law going forward.”

Virginia House recommends state TikTok ban, targets Chinese companies

The complaint, which was filed in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, is asking for civil penalties against World Recycling Company for violating Maryland’s environmental laws and regulations, permit conditions, and the terms of the original Consent Order.

The complaint also asks for an injunction to compel World Recycling Company to end open dumping, clean up both properties of all solid waste, and upgrade its operations to bring them into compliance with state and federal law.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 3

Even Par
5d ago

Only about 5% of recyclables are actually recycled because they aren't actually recyclable but the Green Weenies still insist that they collect it using 10s of thousands of special purpose trash trucks that are doing more damage than good for the environment.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Small Towns In Maryland You Must Visit

Ready to explore the best small towns in Maryland? This beautiful eastern state has so many incredible places to explore. Famous for its seafood, being a major historic trading port, being the birthplace of the national anthem, and for its baseball prowess, Maryland is a traveler’s dream. The towns...
MARYLAND STATE
newsnationnow.com

Maryland considers bill aimed at studying 4-day workweek

(NewsNation) — Lawmakers in Maryland are proposing a bill that would initiate a study of the effects of a four-day workweek. Employees would be working 32 hours, but they would receive the same pay. According to Qualtrics, a technology company, 92% of U.S. workers are in favor of a shortened week.
MARYLAND STATE
chestertownspy.org

Gov. Moore to Shake Up the Public Service Commission

With a single, swift personnel move this week, Gov. Wes Moore (D) may have done more to advance Maryland’s battle against climate change than volumes of legislation or months of advocacy ever could. That’s the optimistic view of many environmentalists after Moore announced Wednesday that he was rescinding 48...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Police investigate death of 20-year-old Maryland woman

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a death after finding a body in the county Saturday afternoon. Police have identified 20-year-old Keylin Chavez-Dominguez as the bod that was found. She was reported missing on Jan. 2 and was last seen by her family and friends on Dec. 30, 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Montgomery County offers solutions to combat fentanyl

CLARKSBURG, MD–(DC News Now) Montgomery County has a growing problem with fentanyl, especially among the youth. “28 days into 2023, we’ve seen a 433% increase in youth overdose from last year at this time,” said Montgomery County Police Captain Nicholas Picerno. He joined representatives Saturday for the first fentanyl family forum held at Clarksburg High […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Double stabbing in Rockville hotel, victims seriously injured

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double stabbing in a Rockville hotel that happened on Sunday evening. Rockville police were called to the Rockville Hotel, a Ramada by Wyndham on Research Court around 6:30 p.m. The initial call said that a person had been stabbed, and when officers arrived, they found […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Missing woman's body found in Montgomery County park: police

COLESVILLE, Md. - A body found in a park near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County was identified as a woman who was reported missing on January 2, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the body was discovered around 2:01 p.m. Saturday in Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Distributing Large Amounts of Fentanyl in Maryland and Surrounding Areas

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
ODENTON, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

43K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy