Atlantic City, NJ

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
Weiss Properties wins big — approved for 240 units in Delran

New Brunswick-based Weiss Properties on Wednesday announced it received approval for the Alina Apartments, a new multifamily development in Delran. The Alina Apartments will feature 240 apartments with high-end finishes throughout the units, including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and wood-look vinyl flooring. The Alina will offer an amenity-rich lifestyle for its residents, which will be curated with a 5,700-square-foot clubhouse featuring an array of amenities including a fitness center, yoga studio, resort style pool, dog park and barbecue area.
NJ town where kids cancer rose blasts deal over polluted site

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — In hindsight, it’s clear that something was very wrong in this suburban town at the Jersey Shore, where many people worked at or lived near a chemical company that was flushing toxic waste into waterways and burying it in the ground. Men would come home from the plant, which made […]
Gorilla Biscuits add Atlantic City show with Paint It Black, GEL & more

Gorilla Biscuits continue to gradually add more 2023 shows, and now they've added one happening in Atlantic City on April 29 at Anchor Rock Club. Like every show they've announced so far, it's got a great support lineup. This one has Paint It Black (who are in the midst of a comeback with a new album on the way), GEL, Good Times, and Off the Tracks. Tickets go on sale Friday (1/27) at noon.
Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ, Fell Through

A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved an $18.7 million project and Village Supermarket, Inc., was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue. On...
