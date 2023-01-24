Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shelby Reporter
Fastpace Health clinic opens in Alabaster
ALABASTER – Roughly 200 patients have been seen since opening day Jan. 9 at the new walk-in urgent care clinic in Alabaster located off of Highway 119. “Things have gone really well since opening,” said Nancy Stockwell, Fastpace Marketing Project Coordinator. “We are currently closed on the weekends, but so far we have been really pleased with how things have gone.”
birminghamtimes.com
Jeffco, State of Alabama Offer Additional $25M in Rental Assistance
The Alabama Housing Finance Authority (AHFA) and Jefferson County are working together to offer an additional $25 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) for Jefferson County residents. Funded by the U.S. Treasury, ERA was designed to provide short-term help with rent and utilities to lower-income renters experiencing financial hardship...
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
WHNT-TV
Respiratory Illnesses Trending Down in Alabama
Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions. Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions.
Hoover schools cancel Black History Month author visit after parent complaint
In 2022, Hoover City Schools scheduled award-winning author Derrick Barnes to visit three elementary schools. But just before Barnes’ planned Black History Month appearances in February 2023, the invitation was abruptly canceled. At first, the school district referenced a “recent change” and said Barnes had failed to provide information...
mytrpaper.com
Berry Council votes to buy generator
The Berry Town Council held its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. Councilman Troyce Townsel was absent from the meeting, with all other council members present.
WSFA
Selma police chief placed on administrative leave
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on administrative leave with pay, according to Mayor James Perkins. Perkins made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday and stated Fulford would be afforded a pre-disciplinary hearing, per state law. “I wanted to just announce an immediate...
utv44.com
Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
wbrc.com
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS
WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Jefferson County Schools has identified 58-year-old Mark Ridgeway as the teacher and driver killed Wednesday morning as a result of the tragic accident at Mortimer Jordan High School. Police say shortly after 6:30 a.m., they were notified of an accident involving a staff member at...
After 20 years of decline, BSC struggles to find a way forward
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seaking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. Past...
nddist.com
Alabama Delivery Companies Cited Over Driver's Death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In the summer of 2022, onlookers noticed a delivery truck stopped at about 8:15 a.m. one Wednesday morning on the University of Birmingham campus, near what would have been the driver’s first drop-off. About two hours later, a passerby saw the driver slumped over and...
Could not paying a supervision fee land you back in jail if you're on parole or probation?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Earlier this month, Beth Shelburne, an investigative reporter, journalist and writer based in Birmingham, Alabama tweeted: "People on parole in Alabama have to pay a $40 monthly "supervision fee" to their parole officer or they can be revoked & sent back to prison. Will be doing more reporting on this in 2023."
tdalabamamag.com
Salesman who sold Jeremy Pruitt his truck speaks on Alabama DC speculation
Alabama fans went crazy Thursday as a picture surfaced on social media, adding to the speculation of whether Jeremy Pruitt will return to Nick Saban’s coaching staff. The photo was of Pruitt buying a truck from a Ford dealership in Fort Payne, Ala. Crimson Tide fans immediately started thinking...
CBS42.com
Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Rain Incoming
TONIGHT: Cloudy, and dry through at least midnight. A few showers will be possible northwest of Birmingham before sunrise Sunday. Lows in the 40s. SUNDAY: Rain spreads across the state from northwest to southeast through the day. Rain will be heavy at times, particularly south of I-20. Some localized flooding can’t be ruled out mainly south of Birmingham. Widespread rain totals of 1-2″ likely, with some locally high amounts in Alabama as high as 4″. Highs in the upper 50s.
wbrc.com
Walker Co. Army reservist pleaded guilty to theft of government funds
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An army reservist in Nauvoo pleaded guilty to defrauding the Department of Defense January 24. According to the plea agreement, 39-year-old Jared Romine Barton is accused of stealing more than $53,000 after he submitted false travel claims and associated timecards for travel reimbursement on trips he did not take.
Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More
One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama
Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
Alabama school bus driver and teacher killed in parking lot bus accident
An longtime Alabama high school teacher and bus driver was killed early Wednesday when he was an unoccupied school bus rolled into him, school district officials said. Classes were cancelled at Mortimer Jordan High School in Jefferson County, Alabama, Wednesday after the school staff member was killed in the school parking lot while performing a routine check on a bus before starting the morning bus route.
wvtm13.com
Graffiti advertising what the SPLC calls "White Nationalist Hate Group" in Birmingham
New graffiti has appeared on Red Mountain Expressway promoting "Patriot Front," a group the Southern Poverty Law Center calls a designated hate group. The painting says "Reclaim America," a call of action by the group to "return to the traditions and virtues of our forefathers." Eric Hall, with Birmingham Black...
Alabama Army reservist pleads guilty to stealing $53,000 from Department of Defense
An enlisted Army reservist has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $53,000 from the Department of Defense. Jared Romine Barton, a 39-year-old Nauvoo man, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Annemarie Carney Axon to one count of theft of government funds, according to a joint announcement Wednesday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division, Redstone Resident Unit, Supervisory Special Agent Chase Wilkerson.
Comments / 0