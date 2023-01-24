ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

Rockingham native serves aboard USS Oakland

SINGAPORE —Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Apprentice Kevin Garcia, from Rockingham, North Carolina, organizes mooring lines in the mission bay aboard Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Oakland (LCS 24) at Changi Naval Base, Singapore, Jan. 17, 2023. Oakland, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region

