Read full article on original website
Related
Erik ten Hag urges Man Utd to 'strike' before transfer window closes
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has asked those in charge at Old Trafford to remain alert to any possible opportunities before the closure of the transfer window. The Red Devils have added just backup goalkeeper Jack Butland and striker Wout Weghorst on loan deals this month, but Ten Hag is keen to bolster his squad further as they find themselves locked in a battle for a top-four spot in the Premier League.
Emma Hayes & Jonas Eidevall quizzed on Katie McCabe transfer rumours
Emma Hayes refused to discuss rumours linking Chelsea with a move for Arsenal's Katie McCabe. Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall has also responded.
Erik ten Hag sets challenge to Harry Maguire over Man Utd role
Erik ten Hag has called on centre-back Harry Maguire to 'fight' for his place in the Manchester United starting line-up.
Transfer rumours: Newcastle & Tottenham want Lukaku; Arsenal ready Rice bid
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Romelu Lukaku, Declan Rice, Enzo Fernandez & more.
Man Utd open to loan offers for Anthony Elanga as clubs make contact
Various clubs from Germany, Spain, Italy and the Premier League have already contacted Man Utd over a potential loan deal for Anthony Elanga.
Jurgen Klopp explains why Mohamed Salah is 'suffering' this season
Jurgen Klopp admits Mohamed Salah is 'suffering' at Liverpool this season.
Chelsea confirm signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon
Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon.
Nathan Ake admits Pep Guardiola has given Man City players a 'wake up' call
Nathan Ake admits Pep Guardiola was right to call out Man City players for falling performance levels.
Nottingham Forest confident of agreeing Jonjo Shelvey and Felipe deals
Nottingham Forest are set for a deadline-beating double swoop with Jonjo Shelvey and Filipe in their sights.
Cristiano Ronaldo mistake called out by Al Nassr manager after cup elimination
Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia points to a mistake from Cristiano Ronaldo as the team lost in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final.
Erik ten Hag delivers latest Man Utd team news: Sancho, Shaw & Dalot
Erik ten Hag gives Man Utd team news ahead of Reading game.
Sporting CP manager makes Pedro Porro admission as Tottenham talks continue
Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim speaks out about Tottenham target Pedro Porro.
Matt Beard confirms Shanice van de Sanden injury timescale
Matt Beard has confirmed that Shanice van de Sanden is expected to be out for up to two months after picking up an injury during the warm up ahead of Liverpool's postponed WSL clash with Chelsea.
Erik ten Hag discusses worrying Christian Eriksen ankle injury
Erik ten Hag speaks about the ankle injury that Christian Eriksen suffered against Reading in the FA Cup.
Adam Lallana's 8 Best Options After Leaving Liverpool - Ranked
Ranking Adam Lallana's 8 best options after leaving Liverpool.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brighton - FA Cup
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their FA Cup meeting with Brighton
The Premier League table without Erling Haaland's goals
Erling Haaland has been the most prolific forward in the Premier League so far this season, but what would Manchester City's campaign look like without him?
Man City CEO clarifies Pep Guardiola comments over Barcelona return
Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano claimed that Pep Guardiola would see out the remainder of his contract with the Premier League champions despite talk of a move back to Barcelona
Mikel Arteta offers concerning update on Thomas Partey injury
Mikel Arteta offers an update on the injury suffered by Thomas Partey against Man City.
Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Sam Kerr hat-trick sees off Reds in FA Cup
Match report & player ratings from Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool in the Women's FA Cup.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0