Super Bowl champ's brother found guilty in murders of 2 women
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El's brother, Marcus, a former Wisconsin Badger, has been found guilty of murdering two women nearly three years ago.
Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB
Tom Brady should generate plenty of interest if he decides to play next season, but one team the star quarterback was previously linked to can be crossed off the list of suitors. The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Miami remains committed to Tua Tagovailoa and is pleased with... The post Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers announce roster moves ahead of NFC Championship Game vs. Eagles; Dre Greenlaw fined
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the following roster moves ahead of their NFC Championship Game matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Elevated (standard) from the practice squad to the active roster:. RB Tevin Coleman. CB Janoris Jenkins. On Friday, the 49ers only ruled out one player, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot),...
49ers’ Nick Bosa gets support from elite rival DE before NFC Championship Game
The San Francisco 49ers are facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, with the victor punching a ticket to Glendale, Arizona, where they'll play the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. To reach that goal, the 49ers are...
“Zero” chance Christian McCaffrey misses 49ers-Eagles, says the RB
According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won't practice on Thursday, which means he'll have missed two consecutive practices due to a calf contusion. It's something everyone around the NFL media world is keeping an eye on this week as the team prepares for its NFC Championship Game clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Sports Insider: Gearing up for Super Bowl; LeBron James’ record pursuit
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine Sports Insider keeps you updated on the latest news, with videos, galleries and more.
49ers-Eagles: Brock Purdy comforted in knowing he has talented supporting cast
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is 7-0 as a starter. You can even throw in his first extended action if you want, taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo during Week 13 and leading the team to a dominating win over the Miami Dolphins. Purdy's toughest task quickly...
49ers-Eagles Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey cleared to play Sunday; Elijah Mitchell “questionable”
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their NFC Championship Game contest against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on Friday after missing Wednesday's and Thursday's sessions. The star running back recently declared there is "zero" chance he misses...
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo says Super Bowl return ‘still up in the air’
The San Francisco 49ers have officially ruled out quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for this weekend's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. That wasn't unexpected. The chances of the former starter suiting up for Sunday's playoff bout, backing up rookie Brock Purdy, were slim. "Yeah, it's just been an outside chance...
Christian McCaffrey returns to practice ahead of 49ers-Eagles; Elijah Mitchell still sidelined
There probably wasn't much concern inside the San Francisco 49ers building surrounding running back Christian McCaffrey's availability for Sunday's NFC Championship Game matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. When asked about the chances of not playing this weekend, McCaffrey responded, "Zero." The media has kept an eye on the situation because...
How the 49ers have advanced their offense without changing their core identity
The San Francisco 49ers have developed into an elite-tier offense over the past seven weeks, averaging over 34 points a game with quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm, while ranking second in DVOA since they acquired Christian McCaffrey. However, they've run a similar offense since the arrival of head coach...
WR Brandon Aiyuk: 49ers have chip on their shoulder after recent playoff losses
The San Francisco 49ers are facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday, with the winner facing off against either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. This is a stage familiar for the 49ers, as they've made the NFC Championship...
The past does not matter in 49ers vs. Eagles NFC Championship Game
The San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles are facing off in a highly-anticipated NFC Championship Game on Sunday, which marks a matchup between the two most complete rosters in the NFL. However, the paths that each team took to reach their final destination were completely different, as the 49ers...
Where do 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel rank amongst playoff WRs?
The wide receiver position has become one of the most talented in the NFL, with an influx of talent coming from the draft each year, making it no surprise that there are some high-caliber wideouts remaining in the playoffs. Each of the four teams remaining(San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas...
“He played a veteran playoff game”: How 49ers QB Brock Purdy impressed Steve Young
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is now 7-0 as a starter, not including his Week 13 efforts after replacing Jimmy Garoppolo and leading the team to a win over the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers have faced two playoff opponents, and Purdy has done everything necessary to secure his...
Podcast: Battle For The NFC Throne: 49ers vs. Eagles
Rohan Chakravarthi and Marco Martinez preview the 49ers vs Eagles game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line on the latest episode of "The Rohan Chakravarthi Show". The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can listen to the Rohan...
