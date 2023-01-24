ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Slammies on High to bring fresh pizza and LGBTQ+ space to Ohio State

By Sarah Szilagy
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0FNc_0kPZTjgh00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – One of the last lesbian bars in the United States is bringing its pizza and LGBTQ-friendly atmosphere to the University District.

Slammies on High, the pizza shop companion to downtown bar Slammers, will open its doors to customers in mid-February. Its location on the southern edge of Ohio State University’s campus is intentional, owner Carson Nethers said; they want to be an answer for students and others looking for an openly queer community space.

A space to form community with other LGBTQ+ people is something Nethers’ fellow co-owners, Matthew Johns and Ryan Skehan, longed for while students at Ohio State.

Franklin County tenants accuse national property owner of shoddy repairs, excessive fees

“When we were at school, there really was no safe space on campus to really go to, so our best option was to go down to Short North,” Skehan said. “So, bringing something here closer to campus is a great space for students to now go to, and it’s close.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UAZsm_0kPZTjgh00
A Slammies pepperoni pizza, fresh out the oven. (Courtesy Photo/Ryan Skehan)

Nethers bought a portion of Slammers last year from his aunt, the brains and force behind the bar and pizza shop, as she prepared to take steps back from running the business. Nethers, Johns, and fellow co-owner Ryan Skehan knew they wanted to take Slammers forward and upward – landing them near the corner of North High Street and West 11th Avenue.

There, customers will be able to find Slammers’ influence, whether it be the Columbus-style pizza, unique mix of cocktails, or the friendly, affirming atmosphere. That hospitality is a crucial element to the Slammies experience, Nethers said.

Following Slammers’ tried-and-true motto, “All walks, one groove,” Nethers said Slammies will be a place for all people to feel safe and welcome. In line with that mission, Slammies’ menu features an array of dietary options, including vegan and vegetarian appetizers and meals and gluten-free pizza dough upon request.

Ohio State women stay at No. 2 for games against top-ten teams this week

At a time when LGBTQ+ rights are under attack – both nationwide and in Ohio – Nethers said expanding the business became even more significant.

“There’s a certain population of people that aren’t really open to come into your establishment because of that reason, that adds another layer of complexity to operating a business like this,” Nethers said. “For us, I mean, I think that pushed us harder to do something, to expand – instead of regressing, to progress.”

Slammies on High is located at 1607 N. High St. and is scheduled to open Feb. 18.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Raising awareness for Columbus’ CROWN Act

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The CROWN Act was passed in the city of Columbus in 2021 as a way to empower people of color to wear their hair naturally by cutting down on discrimination. The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, adds two provisions to the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameron Mitchell adding steakhouse to Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the largest restaurant empires in central Ohio will soon become a little bigger. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants announced Wednesday that it plans to open a brand-new steakhouse inside the PNC Plaza building, which is undergoing renovations, Downtown at 155 E. Broad St. The steakhouse has yet to be named and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Connecting With COSI: Indoor Snow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin caught up with Kevin Seymour, COSI Director of Offsite Education, to do a fun experiment where you can make “snow” indoors using polymers and water. You can watch the experiment in the video player above. When water is added, the polymers expand to hold moisture […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival to Disney On Ice and 614 Restaurant Week, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28  Festival-goers can sample treats from more than 20 local bakers, including white chocolate popcorn, cheesecake cups, ice cream, cotton candy […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

On the menu at Columbus-area Death Cafes? Coffee, cake and dying

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Sasha Corney knew she wanted to care for the dying when her late husband’s song choice for his funeral – “Heroes” – was flat-out rejected by her parents-in-law. “‘Absolutely not, David Bowie is the devil,’” the 39-year-old Westgate resident recalled her devout Baptist in-laws saying. “He wasn’t honored, and that crushed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chapman’s Eat Market, Little Fish Brewing among James Beard honorees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Columbus chef has earned one of his industry’s most prestigious honors. B.J. Lieberman, co-owner of Chapman’s Eat Market in German Village, this week was named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Great Lakes region.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should visit this restaurant, which has been serving delicious Italian food for more than 100 years. When you try some of their food, you'll see why the restaurant has managed to stick around for so long. Customer favorites include the excellent lasagna, which is made from a decades-old recipe; chicken piccata, which has a white wine sauce, roasted red peppers, lemons, and capers; and manicotti, which features rolled pasta filled with seasoned ricotta and covered in marinara sauce. You should also check out the Italian wedding soup and bruschetta. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the tiramisu.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus protesters call for justice in Tyre Nichols’ death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It was an all-too-familiar sight Saturday at the Ohio Statehouse as dozens of protesters gathered to call for justice in the killing of Tyre Nichols by police in Memphis. Those at Saturday’s protest said they are fighting for justice for Nichols and his family and want to see real change made to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging lawsuit

Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees at multiple stores have confirmed the reason. Full story: https://nbc4i.co/3kM22XM. Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging …. Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees at multiple stores have confirmed the reason. Full story:...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life

Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40eQiNM. Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County …. Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40eQiNM. The Spectrum 01-29-2023. The Spectrum 01-29-2023: J.D. Vance on tanks to Ukraine; Ohio Statehouse GOP in turmoil; Intel...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio logistics companies are booming. Here’s why.

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Ease Logistics CEO Peter Coratola was deciding last year where his Dublin-based firm should expand, he looked outside Ohio. But Coratola, like many in the logistics space, decided the Columbus region was the best location for his company, which was founded in 2014.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: January 28, 2023

Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: January 28, …. Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: January 28, 2023. One dead, one injured in shooting near Columbus strip …. One dead, one injured in shooting near Columbus strip club. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-28-2023. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-28-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3JjVJoj. Columbus protesters call...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division spokesperson. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Evening Weather Forecast: 1.27.23

A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a gunshot Friday evening in south Columbus, according to Columbus police. Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: January 28, …. Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: January 28, 2023. FULL FORECAST: https://nbc4i.co/3DlTo8u. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.27.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.27.23. Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert suspect faces additional charges

Baby formula alternatives to end soon as shortage …. The Ohio Department of Health has announced upcoming changes to provisions meant to combat the ongoing infant formula shortage. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DnnCIs. Connecting With COSI: Floating Dry Erase Drawings. Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Alyssa Cassabaum-Smith, scientist at...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Overnight Weather Forecast 01-28-2023

Overnight Weather Forecast 01-28-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3JjVJoj. Evening Weather Forecast 01-29-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jgDfdU. One dead in wrong-way crash in Pickaway County. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3wENJXC. Reward offered for suspect in shooting of 62-year-old …. Reward offered for suspect in shooting of 62-year-old man. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3HFoniz. One dead, three injured...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy