alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Admiral Shellfish Company offers prime oysters grown in south Alabama
Anthony Ricciardone is a farmer. Oysters are his crop, boutique bivalves that he and partner Chris Head grow in water off Fort Morgan where the salty Gulf of Mexico meets more subtly brackish Bon Secour Bay. A lifelong outdoorsman and fisherman, Ricciardone began by raising oysters off the dock where...
southeastagnet.com
2022 Alabama Cotton Crop Better Than Expected
Alabama cotton producers benefited from favorable late-season weather conditions in 2022. It led to a high-quality crop yield, according to Steve Brown, Alabama Extension cotton agronomist at Auburn University. Brown summed up 2022’s crop yield as, “better than expected.”. “Fiber quality was extremely good, especially in terms of...
thebamabuzz.com
How to make 2023 your healthiest year yet on these 6 accessible Alabama trails
They don’t call it “Alabama the Beautiful” for nothing. As you set your fitness and bucket list goals for 2023, why not visit one or more of these accessible Alabama trails? Views, wildlife and heart health are guaranteed on these wheelchair and stroller-friendly trails that are suitable for all ages.
WKRG
Bakery has a hit with the best King Cake in Alabama
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A bakery in Daphne has come up with the best king cake in Alabama. And that’s helped them increase business quite a bit over the past year. The king cake is made with crawfish and it is a big hit. Ranked number three overall nationally in a contest and number one in Alabama.
Amanda Walker: The best place in Alabama to have a flat tire
Imagine if you will two women driving down the Florida Highway. My friend Shirley and I had spent a few leisurely hours spinning the reels at WindCreek before buying a few chances on the lottery at “The Goose” and taking backroads home. We had also went through the...
Alabama 3rd most expensive state for electricity in 2022: Report
ALABAMA (WKRG) — The state of Alabama was the third most expensive state for electric bills in 2022, according to a report from Ownerly. Ownerly “examines which states saw the largest increase in electric bills the past year, as energy inflation hit a 40-year high,” according to the website. Alabama electrical bills averaged $164.62 a […]
Is it legal for a dog to ride in the bed of a truck in Alabama?
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama has no law against people riding in the bed of trucks, but what about man’s best friend? Only a handful of states have laws about transporting dogs in the back of pickup trucks. And most of the states that do have laws about it prohibit dogs from riding unrestrained in the […]
CBS42.com
Sunny Saturday Followed by a Soggy Sunday
Even with the sunshine Saturday, we are already bracing for a messy Sunday. I would go ahead an rethink any and all outdoor plans rom noon Sunday through the evening. First up, Saturday: It will be another chilly start to the morning, but we will have a nice warm up to around 60 by afternoon. There will be a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon and no rain.
Alabama Skies: Soggy period beginning
If you have outdoor plans this weekend, today is the day to make those happen. Although northern parts of the state will begin to see clouds moving in later in the day, most of the heavy rain holds off until early Sunday. Although we’ve been expecting a chilly rain for...
This IS the MOST Frightening Thing In Alabama
A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question....
The Market at Pepper Place is back for its 2023 season. Here’s what to know
The Market at Pepper Place is ready for its 2023 season. The outdoor market opens on Saturday, January 28. Thirty vendors will set up on Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon in the Dr. Pepper Parking lot between 28th and 29th street, offering a selection of Alabama-grown produce, meat, dairy, honey, baked goods, and ready-to-eat foods.
selmasun.com
AG Steve Marshall: $276 million opioid settlement should go toward solving addiction
MOUNTAIN BROOK — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall spoke at the “Stop Judging; Start Healing” summit on Thursday to address the recent opioid settlement money obtained by the state from pharmaceutical companies that plaintiffs argued fueled the deadly opioid epidemic. The summit is an effort of VitAL,...
wbrc.com
Heart Gallery Alabama: Jayden
-- Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama. Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit. Every child...
WAAY-TV
Removal of Saturn IB rocket could violate Alabama Memorial Preservation Act
Taking down the iconic Saturn IB rocket off I-65 could violate the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, which means a hefty $25,000 fine. It will be up to the state Attorney General’s Office to decide whether taking down the historic landmark does actually violate the law. However, officials say they don’t have a comment to make at this time , so there's still a lot of unanswered questions.
Action! This Is The Most Filmed Location in Alabama
One of the most exciting experiences is watching a movie or television show and seeing a location you know on the screen. "Hey! I know that place!" "Wow! They filmed over there?" All things I've said before while watching television or a major movie. What place in Alabama do you...
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your Thoughts
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information based on first-hand experiences; permission given. All nonfiction stated data can be located through AL News website as a source.
CBS42.com
Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Rain Incoming
TONIGHT: Cloudy, and dry through at least midnight. A few showers will be possible northwest of Birmingham before sunrise Sunday. Lows in the 40s. SUNDAY: Rain spreads across the state from northwest to southeast through the day. Rain will be heavy at times, particularly south of I-20. Some localized flooding can’t be ruled out mainly south of Birmingham. Widespread rain totals of 1-2″ likely, with some locally high amounts in Alabama as high as 4″. Highs in the upper 50s.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Hasn’t this state done enough to the Native people?
The University of Alabama's main campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. At my age, I don’t expect to be learning about a crime spree that stretches over two centuries or so. Yet here I am, just learning about what Alabama and the United States has done – and continues to do – to the Indigenous people by illegally retaining the remains of some of their dead in defiance of a 1990 federal law.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
