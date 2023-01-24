ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
Daily Beast

Security Footage of Paul Pelosi Attack Puts Trump’s Conspiracy to Bed

A 911 call, security footage, and dramatic body-cam video capturing the infamous hammer attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi were finally made public Friday, disproving a slew of ridiculous right-wing conspiracy theories that abounded after the attack in October. Newly released security footage showed alleged attacker David...
Daily Beast

Andrew Cuomo Suggests #MeToo Has Gone Too Far

Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former governor of New York, recently took a break from his busy schedule of probing possible avenues for a political comeback to offer his thoughts on the state of the “quote-unquote #MeToo movement.” The 65-year-old, who nearly a dozen women have accused of sexual harassment and misconduct, stopped by the offices of New York radio station AM970 to have a raw, uncensored chat with Fox News legal analyst Arthur Aidala set to air this week. “There is such energy behind the politics on the quote-unquote #MeToo movement—and that is a good thing,” Cuomo said, according to a clip of the exchange. “But you can also weaponize and politicize what is a good thing, where now you use the allegation to basically condemn someone.” The interview was a sea change for the political scion, who was once more than happy to cast himself as the champion of the movement.
Daily Beast

Protests Erupt in NYC and D.C. After Tyre Nichols Video

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of New York City and Washington, D.C. late Friday to demand action following the release of body-cam footage that showed five Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop. At least three people were arrested in New York, where police said a protester near Times Square smashed the windshield of a police vehicle. Another demonstrator was accused of striking a police officer. The protests were largely peaceful, however, and organizers said there would be more rallies held for Nichols in the near future. In D.C., the first protest of the night was led by the community-based activist organization “Harriet’s Wildest Dreams,” which quickly shut down the 13th and K street intersection downtown. “They lock us up, they shoot us down,” the group of 35 activists chanted at one point. Other group members wrote messages with chalk on the road, expressing frustrations at D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser over her support of the “police state.” At the second event, held at Lafayette Square, near the White House, the far-left activist organization “Party for Socialism and Liberation” demanded justice while blasting what they described as President Joe Biden’s lack of action. “We have an enemy that pretends to be our friend,” Sean Blackman, a speaker with the group, told the crowd of around 50 people.
