The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says cuts to Medicare and Social Security will be 'off the table' in the upcoming debt limit talks
McCarthy appeared on the CBS program "Face the Nation" ahead of a Wednesday meeting with President Biden where the two will discuss the debt limit.
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House
Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
Daily Beast
Security Footage of Paul Pelosi Attack Puts Trump’s Conspiracy to Bed
A 911 call, security footage, and dramatic body-cam video capturing the infamous hammer attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi were finally made public Friday, disproving a slew of ridiculous right-wing conspiracy theories that abounded after the attack in October. Newly released security footage showed alleged attacker David...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is Ridiculed After Her Proposed Amendment Loses by 418 Votes to 14 in Bipartisan Defeat
On January 26, the House of Representatives voted on an amendment proposed by Georgia's most controversial and divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene. The proposal was intended to prevent the Biden Administration from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in Boston
The link to the article was found during an internet archive search of Clark’s personal website for the weeks leading up to her becoming the Democrats’ new House Whip earlier this month.
Sen. Marco Rubio says it's 'absurd' that the media has details on the classified documents found at Biden's and Trump's residences but the intelligence committee still doesn't have clear information
"So somehow, the only people who are not allowed to know what was in there are congressional oversight committees," Rubio said.
Daily Beast
Andrew Cuomo Suggests #MeToo Has Gone Too Far
Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former governor of New York, recently took a break from his busy schedule of probing possible avenues for a political comeback to offer his thoughts on the state of the “quote-unquote #MeToo movement.” The 65-year-old, who nearly a dozen women have accused of sexual harassment and misconduct, stopped by the offices of New York radio station AM970 to have a raw, uncensored chat with Fox News legal analyst Arthur Aidala set to air this week. “There is such energy behind the politics on the quote-unquote #MeToo movement—and that is a good thing,” Cuomo said, according to a clip of the exchange. “But you can also weaponize and politicize what is a good thing, where now you use the allegation to basically condemn someone.” The interview was a sea change for the political scion, who was once more than happy to cast himself as the champion of the movement.
Daily Beast
Protests Erupt in NYC and D.C. After Tyre Nichols Video
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of New York City and Washington, D.C. late Friday to demand action following the release of body-cam footage that showed five Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop. At least three people were arrested in New York, where police said a protester near Times Square smashed the windshield of a police vehicle. Another demonstrator was accused of striking a police officer. The protests were largely peaceful, however, and organizers said there would be more rallies held for Nichols in the near future. In D.C., the first protest of the night was led by the community-based activist organization “Harriet’s Wildest Dreams,” which quickly shut down the 13th and K street intersection downtown. “They lock us up, they shoot us down,” the group of 35 activists chanted at one point. Other group members wrote messages with chalk on the road, expressing frustrations at D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser over her support of the “police state.” At the second event, held at Lafayette Square, near the White House, the far-left activist organization “Party for Socialism and Liberation” demanded justice while blasting what they described as President Joe Biden’s lack of action. “We have an enemy that pretends to be our friend,” Sean Blackman, a speaker with the group, told the crowd of around 50 people.
