Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29The Maine WriterMaine State
Join the Quest to Preserve the Legacy of Stone Barn FarmRachel PerkinsBar Harbor, ME
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Related
MDI at Presque Isle; Ellsworth at Caribou Saturday January 28th
The MDI Trojans and Ellsworth Eagles continue their weekend in Aroostook County on Saturday, January 28th with the Trojans playing at Presque Isle and the Eagles at Caribou. The MDI Girls picked up a signature win, beating Caribou 49-47 Friday night. They hope to carry that momentum in their game against Presque Isle at 1 p.m this afternoon. MDI is 7-6 and in 5th place in the Class B North Heal Points while the Wildcats are 7-6 and in 7th place.
Oh Deer! Southwest Harbor Fire and Police Attempt to Rescue Deer Fallen Through Ice [PHOTOS]
The Southwest Harbor Police and Fire Departments were called to the Norwood Cove area for a deer stuck in the ice on Sunday, January 22. After getting back onto the ice, the deer was slipping and sliding. It must have been so scary falling down,. It sure looks cold! I...
Ellsworth Girls Beat Presque Isle 62-32 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls started their Aroostook County weekend with a 62-32 victory over the Presque Isle Wildcats in Presque Isle on Friday night, January 27th. Ellsworth jumped out to a 13-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles increased their lead in the 3rd Quarter to 30 points, 49-19.
Snow Day Calculator – Friday January 20
Yes, I know there was no school on Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and this week was only going to be a 4-day week, but I know many students and teachers are hoping and wondering if there's going to be a snow day on Friday, January 20th, so that there's another long weekend.
Bar Harbor is Welcoming New Year Round Mouth-Watering Pizzeria Sports Bar
According to Mount Desert Islander, Casey Stone and Ryley O'Brien who were managing two separate eateries have come together to form one ultimate Pizzeria sports bar called Pizzeria 131. It is located on 131 Cottage St. in Bar Harbor and offers wings, pizza, burgers and more. They have everything you...
Ellsworth Boys Survive and Beat Presque Isle 64-57 to Remain Unbeaten [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys received a scare, trailing the Presque Isle Wildcats 33-26 at the end of the 1st Half, but came out charging in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Presque Isle 22-8 and went on to beat the Wildcats 64-57 in Presque Isle on Friday, January 27th. Ellsworth led 19-11 at...
MDI and Ellsworth Basketball Teams Head to the County
It's a huge weekend for the MDI and Ellsworth Basketball Teams as they head up to Aroostook County to play the Presque Isle Wildcats and Caribou Vikings. The MDI Girls start the day with a 6-6 record and currently sit in 10th place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings. Ellsworth is in 3rd place with an 11-2 record. Presque Isle is 5th with a 7-5 record and Caribou is 2nd with a 10-2 record.
Welcome to Maine! 35 Cats, Kittens Arrive at SPCA of Hancock County from Maryland
If you've been thinking of adopting a cat or kitten, now's the perfect time to visit the SPCA of Hancock County. They have just recently accepted 35 cats and kittens from the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County in Maryland. These cats/kittens are ready for adoption. The 35 cats/kittens were...
Bar Harbor Town Manager Resigns
Maya Caines, the Communications Coordinator for the Town of Bar Harbor issued the following statement Thursday night, January 26th. On behalf of the entire Council, I must regretfully announce Kevin Sutherland has submitted his resignation for personal reasons and the Council has accepted his resignation. Kevin’s letter of resignation is available to anyone who would like a copy. As a Council, we want to extend our gratitude to Kevin for his effort and work on behalf of the Town over this past year. We wish Kevin and his family the best.
2nd Earthquake in 2 Days and 5th in Week Hits Region [UPDATED]
Make it 2 earthquakes within 2 days and now 5 within the week! Who knew that the Dedham area was a hotbed for seismic activity!. This morning, Thursday January 19th at 9:22 a.m. there was another earthquake, registering 1.9 on the Richter Scale, 6 kilometers southeast of North Penobscot! If you felt this one, you can report it HERE.
Free NARCAN Training in Bar Harbor – February 1st
There will be a FREE NARCAN Training Course at the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor on Thursday, February 1st at 4 p.m. The training session will be conducted by Bar Harbor's Deputy Fire Chief, John Lennon. You will learn how to recognize signs of an opioid overdose and administer the opioid reversal drug, NARCAN.
Uh, Oh! Gas Prices Are Going The Wrong Way Again
We were doing so well. After the price went up to $5 a gallon not that long ago and then later was on its way down to just a little over $3 a gallon. Last week filling the car cost me $3.11 a gallon. The same station yesterday was at $3.29 a gallon.
HCTC Early Childhood Education Program Starts “Spring Refresh Clothing Drive Clothes for Kids”
The Hancock County Technical Center's Childhood Education Program is competing in the Career Pathways Competition at SkillsUSA. As part of the competition, students are asked to think about their community and create some type of project based around their technical trade area. For the HCTC Childhood Education Program they thought...
Ellsworth Girls Nip MDI – MDI Boys Beat Ellsworth in Swimming and Diving
The Ellsworth Girls Swim and Dive Team nipped MDI 94-88 while the MDI Boys beat Ellsworth 113-51 on Friday night, January 27th at the MDI YMCA. Congratulations to Fiona St. Germain of MDI who set a new MDIHS school record in the 6 dive competition with a score of 180.95.
Ellsworth’s Crazy Sumo Opens January 23 [PHOTOS]
Crazy Sumo, opens to the public in the old Denny's in Ellsworth on Monday January 23rd! We were invited in for a sneak peek and meal on Sunday, and it was delicious!. The change in the restaurant from Denny's to Crazy Sumo is extensive! We sat at 1 of the 6 hibachi grill tabletops. Each one seats 10 and Chef Happy put on a show! If you're going to sit at a hibachi grill plan on a hour and fifteen minutes from start to finish, but we were laughing and eating the entire time!
2 Earthquakes Rumble Hancock County Saturday Morning January 14
If you live in Hancock County or in the Bangor area, you might have felt the 2 earthquakes that rumbled our area, in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 14th. The first was a 3.3 magnitude earthquake that happened at 1:27 a.m. located 6 kilometers East-Southeast of Dedham. Lots...
Lamoine Select Board Grants 5-year-Old, Brielle, Unicorn Permit
On Friday, we told you the heart-warming story of 5-year-old Brielle Hamor who had applied to the Town of Lamoine for a permit to have a unicorn in her backyard. After receiving the application, Lamoine Administrative Assistant Stu Marckoon placed the application on the January 19 Lamoine Select Board's agenda.
Ellsworth High School Swim Team Senior Recognition Night [PHOTOS]
Prior to the Swim Meet with Hampden Academy, Bucksport and Sumner, Ellsworth High School honored the seniors and their parents at the Downeast Family YMCA. Coach Jim Goodman presented each of the seniors with a flower, to present to their parents in gratitude for the countless hours driving them to and from practices and cheering them on during their high school careers.
Young Children Invited to Teddy Bear Adventure at Ellsworth Public Library January 28th
Do you have young children? Looking for something fun to do? How about bringing them to the Ellsworth Public Library on Saturday January 28th for a Teddy Bear Adventure!. The Adventure begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday 28th with a librarian reading "We're going on a Bear Hunt" by Michael Rosen in the Riverview Room. Then children can pick up their Teddy Bear Activity Pack and head upstairs for a scavenger hunt.
WDEA AM 1370
Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0