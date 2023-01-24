ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEA AM 1370

MDI at Presque Isle; Ellsworth at Caribou Saturday January 28th

The MDI Trojans and Ellsworth Eagles continue their weekend in Aroostook County on Saturday, January 28th with the Trojans playing at Presque Isle and the Eagles at Caribou. The MDI Girls picked up a signature win, beating Caribou 49-47 Friday night. They hope to carry that momentum in their game against Presque Isle at 1 p.m this afternoon. MDI is 7-6 and in 5th place in the Class B North Heal Points while the Wildcats are 7-6 and in 7th place.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Girls Beat Presque Isle 62-32 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls started their Aroostook County weekend with a 62-32 victory over the Presque Isle Wildcats in Presque Isle on Friday night, January 27th. Ellsworth jumped out to a 13-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles increased their lead in the 3rd Quarter to 30 points, 49-19.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Snow Day Calculator – Friday January 20

Yes, I know there was no school on Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and this week was only going to be a 4-day week, but I know many students and teachers are hoping and wondering if there's going to be a snow day on Friday, January 20th, so that there's another long weekend.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

MDI and Ellsworth Basketball Teams Head to the County

It's a huge weekend for the MDI and Ellsworth Basketball Teams as they head up to Aroostook County to play the Presque Isle Wildcats and Caribou Vikings. The MDI Girls start the day with a 6-6 record and currently sit in 10th place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings. Ellsworth is in 3rd place with an 11-2 record. Presque Isle is 5th with a 7-5 record and Caribou is 2nd with a 10-2 record.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Bar Harbor Town Manager Resigns

Maya Caines, the Communications Coordinator for the Town of Bar Harbor issued the following statement Thursday night, January 26th. On behalf of the entire Council, I must regretfully announce Kevin Sutherland has submitted his resignation for personal reasons and the Council has accepted his resignation. Kevin’s letter of resignation is available to anyone who would like a copy. As a Council, we want to extend our gratitude to Kevin for his effort and work on behalf of the Town over this past year. We wish Kevin and his family the best.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

2nd Earthquake in 2 Days and 5th in Week Hits Region [UPDATED]

Make it 2 earthquakes within 2 days and now 5 within the week! Who knew that the Dedham area was a hotbed for seismic activity!. This morning, Thursday January 19th at 9:22 a.m. there was another earthquake, registering 1.9 on the Richter Scale, 6 kilometers southeast of North Penobscot! If you felt this one, you can report it HERE.
DEDHAM, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Free NARCAN Training in Bar Harbor – February 1st

There will be a FREE NARCAN Training Course at the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor on Thursday, February 1st at 4 p.m. The training session will be conducted by Bar Harbor's Deputy Fire Chief, John Lennon. You will learn how to recognize signs of an opioid overdose and administer the opioid reversal drug, NARCAN.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth’s Crazy Sumo Opens January 23 [PHOTOS]

Crazy Sumo, opens to the public in the old Denny's in Ellsworth on Monday January 23rd! We were invited in for a sneak peek and meal on Sunday, and it was delicious!. The change in the restaurant from Denny's to Crazy Sumo is extensive! We sat at 1 of the 6 hibachi grill tabletops. Each one seats 10 and Chef Happy put on a show! If you're going to sit at a hibachi grill plan on a hour and fifteen minutes from start to finish, but we were laughing and eating the entire time!
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth High School Swim Team Senior Recognition Night [PHOTOS]

Prior to the Swim Meet with Hampden Academy, Bucksport and Sumner, Ellsworth High School honored the seniors and their parents at the Downeast Family YMCA. Coach Jim Goodman presented each of the seniors with a flower, to present to their parents in gratitude for the countless hours driving them to and from practices and cheering them on during their high school careers.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Young Children Invited to Teddy Bear Adventure at Ellsworth Public Library January 28th

Do you have young children? Looking for something fun to do? How about bringing them to the Ellsworth Public Library on Saturday January 28th for a Teddy Bear Adventure!. The Adventure begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday 28th with a librarian reading "We're going on a Bear Hunt" by Michael Rosen in the Riverview Room. Then children can pick up their Teddy Bear Activity Pack and head upstairs for a scavenger hunt.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy