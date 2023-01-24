Read full article on original website
Illinois pays off final part of pandemic unemployment debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As of Monday afternoon, Illinois has no more COVID-related debts with the federal government. In November, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a bill that would eliminate the rest of the pandemic unemployment debt by using the state’s surplus in revenue to pay it off. The bill was supported by Democrats, Republicans, as well as labor unions and business groups, before being signed into law by Pritzker Monday.
50th RAGBRAI to again end in the QC
For the first time in 2018, Davenport will again be the end point for the golden anniversary of RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa), July 29, 2023, like it was in its very first year in 1973. Visit Quad Cities President and CEO Dave Herrell, along with...
Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Right now, anyone...
QCA competitors recognized in Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois Jan. 20-22, 2023. One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant that was Jan. 22. Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville, IL, 20, was...
Iowa Legislature considers allowing minors to serve alcohol at restaurants
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Current Iowa law prohibits restaurant workers under 18 years old from serving alcohol to customers, but legislators may change that rule. Iowa House File 14 would end the age requirement for restaurant employees to serve alcohol to customers. Dennis Peterson is the General Manager of Crankshaft Bar and Grill in Moville. He has six servers on his staff. He used to work at a restaurant in South Dakota when their legislature discussed this issue. He opposed the idea back then and still disagreed with it now.
Iowa parents can now find out if student is eligible for $7,598 under new law
DES MOINES, Iowa — The paperwork is signed. The website is updated with details. And a new law is now in effect for private school students in Iowa. On Tuesday, just two weeks and a day after the legislative session began, Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law a plan to eventually provide all private school families with $7,598 per year for tuition and approved expenses.
Activists push for more guns in Iowa schools following shooting at education center
DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa Firearms Coalition – a gun rights group – is again calling on state education officials to arm more staff members in schools to protect from the threat of an armed intruder. The statement came in the wake of a shooting Monday afternoon at an education center in Des Moines that killed two students and injured the center’s founder.
Former Iowa lawmakers call on Iowa Democrats to caucus first in the nation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Back in December, the Iowa Democrats got word from the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws committee that the state had lost its first in the nation status. The proposed new early window would have South Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Georgia and Michigan. Every...
Man hit 2 ISP cars, injured trooper, police allege
A 22-year-old Geneva, Ill., driver faces multiple felony charges after Iowa State Police allege he intentionally struck two Iowa State Patrol cars early Friday. Joseph Henry-Trzynka faces charges of second-degree criminal mischief, eluding, and assault on persons in certain occupations; and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of controlled substance – marijuana, first offense, and interference with official acts – bodily injury, court records show.
