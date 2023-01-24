SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Current Iowa law prohibits restaurant workers under 18 years old from serving alcohol to customers, but legislators may change that rule. Iowa House File 14 would end the age requirement for restaurant employees to serve alcohol to customers. Dennis Peterson is the General Manager of Crankshaft Bar and Grill in Moville. He has six servers on his staff. He used to work at a restaurant in South Dakota when their legislature discussed this issue. He opposed the idea back then and still disagreed with it now.

