17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)

If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
ILLINOIS STATE
KISS 106

There’s One Spot in Indiana That Stays 56 Degrees All Year Long

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the winter blues are a real thing, and it is not uncommon to experience them. Many people notice their mood changes a little by the weather, a lot of people report "feeling down" or just feeling blue when the days are shorter and colder, but notice they feel better in the springtime.
CORYDON, IN
KICK AM 1530

St. Louis was named one of the 10 Gambling Cities in the US

If you want to get your gambling groove on without having to take a flight to Las Vegas, then you should check out St. Louis according to one big-time travel website. St. Louis, Missouri was just named the 10th most popular gambling city in the US according to the travel website attractionsofamerica.com. St. Louis comes in 10th behind Las Vegas in the number one spot followed by Atlantic City, Reno, Tunica (Mississippi), Chicago, Detroit, Shreveport (Louisiana), Palm Springs, and Philadelphia. Why does St. Louis make the top 10? On the site they say...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

St. Louis Zoo Tops List of Best Zoo’s in The U.S.

So many zoos, so little time to visit them all. One has just been named the very best in the U.S. and it's right here in Missouri. Trying to find the best of the best of anything can seem impossible, but one website has found the very best when it comes to zoos in the U.S. Alwayspets.com ranked the best of the best when it comes to zoos and the St. Louis Zoo took the number one spot as being the one to beat. No surprise! The zoo sits on 90 acres in beautiful Forest Park and is always making sure that there are new exhibits and attractions for their guest.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

