ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Chef Joya returns to Milwaukee for annual entrepreneurship summit

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "I'm grateful, I'm blessed, it's definitely surreal." A Milwaukee native returns home for the annual MKE Business Now Entrepreneurship Summit. Adjoa Courtney is a chef and cookbook author known for transforming traditional recipes into vegan-friendly dishes. Since plant-based diets have become more popular, Chef Joya says...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Cold weather, snow, means pond hockey tournament in Center Street Park

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Volunteer work and the weather came together today for people to enjoy a classic Wisconsin past-time: pond hockey. Cold weather and snow made perfect conditions for all these pond hockey players to come out for the annual Center Street Hoser Midwinter Classic. "This last week was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine students to put on Frozen Jr. musical with help of digital backdrops

RACINE, Wis. (CBS58) -- A production of "Frozen Jr." is hitting the stage at one Racine school with the help of some new technology. "Our production of Frozen 2020 was shut down seven weeks before we were supposed to open, and now, we're revisiting Frozen with a whole new cast," Gifford school choir teacher and Frozen Jr. director Amy Hernandez Maack said.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

5-year-old Delaney Krings passes away

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- 5-year-old Delaney Krings of Pewaukee has passed away. That's according to a Facebook post from her mother. Delaney had been battling brain cancer. We first brought you her story last month back on Dec. 16, when dozens of cars led a parade through Pewaukee to celebrate Delaney's fifth birthday.
PEWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Dancer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society introduced Milwaukee to Dancer, a four-month-old puppy who is the CBS 58 Pet of the Week. Julia Johns from WHS joined us on Friday, Jan. 27 to show off Dancer. This little guy is available to adopt right now at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

DPW shares tips to stay safe during the snowy weather

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Department of Public Works (DPW) started salting roads city wide at 5 a.m. this morning. They are expected to salt into the night, but DPW wanted to give some tips to stay safe during the snowy weather. Give salt and plow trucks plenty of room...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin author and poet entering French residency program

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin-based author and poet is taking her talents to Europe, being accepted into a prestigious residency program. Carrie Voigt Schonhoff joined us on Thursday, Jan. 26 to discuss her acceptance into the Chateau d'Orquevaux International Artists & Writers Residence for the Summer 2024 program in Orquevaux, France.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Drivers react to snowfall in Racine Co., hazardous conditions

CALEDONIA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Snow fell in Racine County for hours on Saturday, leaving behind hazardous conditions for many drivers in the area. In Caledonia, off I-94, drivers at the Pilot Travel Center spoke with CBS 58’s Ellie Nakamoto-White about the conditions they were seeing on the road.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Late Evening Update: Moderate to heavy snow winds down overnight

A moderate to heavy band of snow continues to sit over portions of Jefferson, Waukesha, and southern Dodge and Washington counties late this evening. This band of snow has been dropping 1.5-2"/hr. Snow elsewhere isn't quite as heavy, but it's still piling up. The widespread snow will start to dissipate...
CBS 58

Lingering snow Thursday then another round Friday

Wednesday was the biggest snow of the season in Milwaukee (which isn't saying much). 2.5" of snow fell from midnight to midnight Wednesday surpassing the 2.2" of snow we had at the end of December. We are still waiting on our first 3" snowfall. Milwaukee and much of southeast Wisconsin saw more accumulating snow Wednesday night into early Thursday with continued light snow showers. As of 7 AM here are some of the updated snow totals:
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee community leaders react to Tyre Nichols videos

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The release of the Tyre Nichols videos is once again forcing many in the Milwaukee community to grapple with the effects of police brutality. It's another brutal encounter, another life lost, and more heartache and anger. Before the videos were released, Milwaukee attorney Kimberly Motley said,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Tax professional talks tips taxpayers need to know before filing

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tax season has arrived, and for the many who have yet to receive their W2 documents, there is still time to go into the filing process as prepared as possible. For example, some COVID-era benefits have come to an end, which means refunds may be smaller...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Snow emergencies declared across Southeastern Wisconsin

SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Several snow emergencies have been declared across Southeastern Wisconsin ahead of anticipated winter weather. A snow emergency has been issued within the City of Kenosha through most of the weekend, impacting parking on streets within the city. Kenosha's Public Works and Street Division - Snow...
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy