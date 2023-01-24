Aníta Briem creates and stars in “As Long as We Live,” an upcoming miniseries about a new mother – and once promising musician – suffocating in her marriage. But things change when a young man, her new nanny, starts giving the couple little “assignments” to do. “This boy is like Mary Poppins! He brings this new, sexy element into their home that neither of them can control. He helps them rediscover each other,” explains Briem. “Beta has an 18-month-old child, she is in the midst of postnatal depression, but at the same time her body is becoming her own once again. I...

