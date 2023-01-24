Read full article on original website
‘The Tudors’’ Aníta Briem Takes on the Seven Year Itch in ‘As Long as We Live’
Aníta Briem creates and stars in “As Long as We Live,” an upcoming miniseries about a new mother – and once promising musician – suffocating in her marriage. But things change when a young man, her new nanny, starts giving the couple little “assignments” to do. “This boy is like Mary Poppins! He brings this new, sexy element into their home that neither of them can control. He helps them rediscover each other,” explains Briem. “Beta has an 18-month-old child, she is in the midst of postnatal depression, but at the same time her body is becoming her own once again. I...
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Sundance movie review: 'Cassandro' celebrates joy, progress in wrestling
"Cassandro" is the biopic of Mexican wrestler Saul Armendariz, who created the persona Cassandro and became the first "exotico" wrestler to win matches.
