Read full article on original website
Related
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
Sundance 2023: A Low-Sale Festival or a Wait-And-See Affair for Many Films Without Deals
Even seemingly surefire contenders starring Anne Hathaway, Jonathan Majors and Emilia Clarke ended the festival without a buyer. Concerns over theatrical viability and a public promise from streamers to avoid spending sprees left this year’s Sundance Film Festival light on big purchases and — for now — high on orphans.
‘Close’ Director Lukas Dhont Hopes Oscar Nom Will Deepen Conversation About Masculinity and Mental Health
Lukas Dhont was in the lobby of a Manhattan hotel on the morning that the Oscar nominations were announced. Being in a public place helped calm his nerves as he waited to find out if his gentle, observant movie “Close,” which has received acclaim since it won the runner-up Grand Jury Prize at last May’s Cannes Film Festival, would be nominated for Best International Film.
Academy Investigating Oscar Campaign Process Related to Andrea Riseborough ‘To Leslie’ Nomination
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has launched an investigation into this year’s Oscar campaign procedures after Andrea Riseborough scored a surprise nod for “To Leslie” on Tuesday. Riseborough’s Best Lead Actress nomination resulted from a last-minute grassroots campaign driven by A-listers like Gwyneth Paltrow,...
Kimmel Worries Oscars Betting Sites Are ‘Encouraging Someone With a Gambling Problem to Slap Me’ (Video)
Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Oscars a year after The Slap, and we know you know what we’re referring to. Tuesday morning started with the Oscar nominations bright and early and this year’s host, Jimmy Kimmel, is concerned he’s being set up for a repeat of the fiasco that made the 2022 Oscars so, uh, memorable. Yes, we’re talking about how Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.
‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ Trailer: Zachary Levi Squares Off With Lucy Liu in Showdown for the Ages (Video)
The first trailer for DC Comics’ upcoming sequel, “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” dropped Thursday, and pitting Zachary Levi’s hero against Lucy Liu and others promises to be a showdown for the ages. The sequel to New Line and DC Comics’ acclaimed 2019 film “Shazam!,” “Shazam:...
Academy Launches Oscars Content Partnership With Letterboxd
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched a partnership with Letterboxd, the growing social network for global film discussion and discovery, to collaborate for the 95th Oscars. Starting with the Nominees Luncheon, the movie media site will be incorporated into the lead-up to March 12 with nominees...
How to Watch ‘To Leslie’: Is the Andrea Riseborough Starrer Streaming?
Andrea Riseborough’s Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role in the indie film “To Leslie” surprised many on Tuesday. The British actress will compete with Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”), Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), Ana De Armas (“Blonde”) and Cate Blanchett (“Tár”).
‘Paathan’ Review: A Goofy Comeback for Shah Rukh Kahn
Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan attempts a much-anticipated comeback in “Pathaan,” an amateurish Indian super-spy thriller that’s never as well-executed as it is conceptually goofy and politically dubious. “Pathaan” re-imagines Khan as the leader of a disjointed Avengers-style team of Hindi-language speaking action heroes from the “Yash...
The Secret to Keeping Streaming Customers: Rewatchable Shows | Charts
Legacy titles like ”Game of Thrones“ and ”Breaking Bad“ generate strong demand long after new episodes stop dropping — but not every streamer is delivering. New releases get the marketing momentum and media buzz. But older titles that stand the test of time, often called “legacy” shows, can be exceptionally valuable in the streaming era. Thanks to their rewatchability and appeal to different generations, these shows can be key to convincing audiences to stay subscribed.
‘Infinity Pool’ Ending Explained: Vacation’s Over
“Infinity Pool” is the new button-pushing horror movie from Brandon Cronenberg, the son of body horror king David Cronenberg (making weird ass movies seems to be a family tradition). Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman star as James and Em, a beautiful young couple vacationing in the fictional country of Li Tolqa (actually filmed in Croatia and Hungary) where they run into Mia Goth as Gabi, a charming oddball who soon sucks them into a world they were very much unprepared for. Murder, mayhem, illegal cloning, full frontal nudity and boozy days at the beach are all a part of this holiday. (The movie is so extreme that it was originally rated NC-17, which was the version shown to journalists. The version being released this weekend in theaters is rated R.)
Peacock Earns Big Week Thanks to ‘Sick’ and ‘Violent Night’
Meanwhile, ”The Menu“ and ”Glass Onion“ continue to drive big views for HBO Max and Netflix, respectively. Peacock just enjoyed its best streaming week of the year, thanks to recent additions like “Sick” and “Violent Night,” according to Whip Media’s data based on viewer insights from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users.
‘Shotgun Wedding’ Ending Explained: Wait What!?
Spoiler Alert! This piece contains MAJOR spoilers for the film “Shotgun Wedding,” so turn back now if you haven’t watched it yet!. Just as the premise of “Shotgun Wedding” fuses romantic comedy and action, the ending also combines those two elements, but not without some twists and turns.
Amy Ryan Joins George Clooney, Brad Pitt in Untitled Thriller for Apple
Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan is joining the cast of an upcoming untitled Apple Original Films thriller starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt that will be written, directed and produced by “Spider-Man: No Way Home” director Jon Watts. Ryan’s role is being kept under wraps, but the film...
Sony Lands Worldwide Rights to Sundance 2023 Favorite ‘A Little Prayer’
Following a glowing reception in its premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Sony has acquired worldwide rights to the drama “A Little Prayer,” an individual with knowledge of the matter told TheWrap. While specifics of the deal haven’t been disclosed, it’s said to be in the 7 figure range.
The Razzies Apologize and Remove 12-Year-Old ‘Firestarter’ Star Ryan Kiera Armstrong From Worst Actress Ballot
The Razzies, the generally disgusting group that nominates the “worst” movies and performances of the year, used to be a group that was fun and witty but in recent years has curdled into something petty and unflaggingly mean-spirited. That was – shocker! – the case again this year,...
How to Watch ‘Shrinking': Where Is the Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Comedy Streaming?
Have you ever wondered what might happen if your therapist just told you exactly what they’re thinking and what you should do?. In “Shrinking,” Jason Segel stars as a widowed therapist who takes a bold new approach to his patients — and his life — when he starts practicing radical honesty, even if that means telling a patient to leave their toxic partner.
Why Paramount+’s Viewership Is Nipping at Netflix’s Heels | Chart
The home of ”Tulsa King“ and ”1923“ has been racking up big views on less content than the leading streamer. Paramount’s bet on all things Taylor Sheridan continues to pay off in spades — and the numbers prove it. Here’s one clear sign: In...
Sundance 2023: ‘A Thousand and One,’ ‘Radical’ Win Top Awards
“A Thousand and One,” A.V. Rockwell’s drama about a mother who kidnaps her son from the foster care system, has won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. “Radical” has taken the top Audience Award. In the U.S. Dramatic Competition section, Sing J....
How to Watch ‘Wolf Pack': Is the Sarah Michelle Gellar Show Streaming?
Scream queen Sarah Michelle Gellar is back on the small screen, and we’re here for it! Edo Van Belkom’s “Wolf Pack” will leap off the pages in a new TV adaptation starring Gellar. “Teen Wolf” creator Jeff Davis has a two-in-one rollout of wolf-themed stories arriving at the end of January with the original spin-off film coming out the same day as “Wolf Pack.” Davis serves as executive producer on “Wolf Pack” in addition to writing as a part of his multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0