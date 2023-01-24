“Infinity Pool” is the new button-pushing horror movie from Brandon Cronenberg, the son of body horror king David Cronenberg (making weird ass movies seems to be a family tradition). Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman star as James and Em, a beautiful young couple vacationing in the fictional country of Li Tolqa (actually filmed in Croatia and Hungary) where they run into Mia Goth as Gabi, a charming oddball who soon sucks them into a world they were very much unprepared for. Murder, mayhem, illegal cloning, full frontal nudity and boozy days at the beach are all a part of this holiday. (The movie is so extreme that it was originally rated NC-17, which was the version shown to journalists. The version being released this weekend in theaters is rated R.)

