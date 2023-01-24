Read full article on original website
Polygon Soars 8% Ahead of zkEVM Network Update
Investors are pouring into MATIC ahead of a new update that could improve Polygon’s ability to scale and integrate with Ethereum. Polygon’s native MATIC token has soared 8.3% overnight to $1.08, as per CoinGecko data, while the overall crypto market cap has held steady above the key $1 trillion mark.
Argo Blockchain Lawsuit Alleges Bitcoin Miner ‘Misrepresented’ Pre-IPO Finances
The suit alleges that Argo failed to properly disclose risks surrounding energy costs and network issues at the time of the IPO. Investors in Bitcoin mining firm Argo Blockchain have slapped the firm with a class-action lawsuit, accusing it of making false claims pre-IPO. The London-based firm raised $112.5 million...
Crypto Firm Matrixport Slashes Headcount by 10%
Billionaire Jihan Wu is downsizing the firm’s marketing division amid reports of leadership changes at Matrix Asset Management. Matrixport, a Singapore-based crypto investment and lending firm, has confirmed with Decrypt that it is making reductions in its marketing department, impacting 10% of its nearly 300-person workforce. The company was...
This Week in Coins: Ethereum Drops as Aptos, Axie, Avalanche See Big Gains
The crypto market's green streak to start the year ended on Friday as Bitcoin and Ethereum lost steam—but other names saw green. Bitcoin and Ethereum dipped on Friday, dashing hopes for the crypto market's fourth consecutive week of marketwide gains. But the coins are still off to a much better year in 2023 than they had in 2022.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Binance Faces More Insider Trading Allegations
Also, El Salvador’s Bitcoin-loving head of state Nayib Bukele wants the world to know that his country is still solvent. Crypto this week was a mixed bag. After three weeks of consecutive growth, the fourth full week of 2023 saw Bitcoin prices virtually unchanged since last weekend, and while Ethereum depreciated a little, several altcoins like Aptos (APT), Axie Infinity (AXS) and Avalanche (AVAX) managed sizeable rallies.
