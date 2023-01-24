ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ana de Armas landing an Oscar nomination for the Razzies’ most-nominated movie is ‘Blonde’ in microcosm

The 10 best movies like ‘Gone Girl’

Gone Girl remains one of the most chilling psychological thrillers ever released. The 2014 film was met with widespread acclaim, with much of the praise being showered on leading lady Rosamund Pike. The British actress was already well-known at the time, having been a Bond girl and starring in many notable projects, but it was her performance in the David Fincher-directed project that would earn her an Academy Award nod.
Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ adds another breakout star to its growing lineup

Another update has emerged for the upcoming Thunderbolts film: another young star has been added to the growing lineup for this soon-to-be-released Marvel title. Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to be starring in The Thunderbolts. According to Deadline, neither Marvel nor Edebiri’s team commented on the newest casting, and her role was not revealed. It was also reported that this film would be Edebiri’s first major studio role. She was already known for her role in the Hulu series, The Bear, and was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
‘Game of Thrones’ actress Esme Bianco settles Marilyn Manson abuse lawsuit ‘in order to move on with her life and career’

Content warning: This story contains descriptions of rape, kidnapping, and violence. Marilyn Manson has settled a lawsuit with one of the women who accused him of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. British actress Esme Bianco, who played the prostitute named “Ros” in the first three seasons of HBO’s hit series...
Original ‘Blade’ star calls Marvel MCU ‘worthless garbage’

Blade star Stephen Dorff has some harsh words for the upcoming MCU adaptation of the same superhero film he was in back in 1998. The former Deacon Frost actor doesn’t have any confidence in the upcoming film and claims that the recent superhero films that have been released, both from Marvel and DC, are “worthless garbage.”
The 10 best underrated horror movies of the 1980s, ranked

You could make an argument that the 1980s was the golden age of horror. Jason Vorhees, Freddy Kreuger, and Michael Myers were all going strong, wreaking havoc on their respective movie franchises and shocking audiences loving every minute. Because of the popularity of the genre, there were more and more movies being made every day, attempting to cash in on the audience’s growing fascination with the horrific. In turn, there have been dozens of truly great 1980s horror movies lost to history. Which is why we’ve compiled this list, ranking the ten best underrated horror movies of the 1980s.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Wednesday’ star Percy Hynes White’s chances of an MCU comeback implode as Kang’s conquerors might’ve been discovered

We haven’t even officially met him yet, what with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania not hitting theaters until next month, but forward-thinking Marvel fans are already theorizing who could defeat Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror come Avengers: Secret Wars. What’s more, Wednesday might be one of Netflix’s biggest hits of the past 12 months, but maybe we shouldn’t expect one of its stars to make a swift return to the MCU multiverse.

