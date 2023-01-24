Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson scores another victory after Captain Marvel is named the MCU’s most inspiring Avenger
When it comes to inspiring and influencing millions of fans around the world, the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s vast roster of heroes are held in the highest esteem, even if becoming billionaires and flying around in armored suits might be ever so slightly out of reach. Nonetheless, it’s with delicious...
wegotthiscovered.com
Original ‘Blade’ star calls Marvel MCU ‘worthless garbage’
Blade star Stephen Dorff has some harsh words for the upcoming MCU adaptation of the same superhero film he was in back in 1998. The former Deacon Frost actor doesn’t have any confidence in the upcoming film and claims that the recent superhero films that have been released, both from Marvel and DC, are “worthless garbage.”
wegotthiscovered.com
A superhero masterpiece that saw a sequel canned in favor of an atrocious reboot breaks an ancient streaming pact
This year marks a full decade and a half since Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman delivered the goods with superhero sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and it still ranks as one of the worst decisions in the genre’s history to abandon the planned trilogy-capper in favor of a reboot.
wegotthiscovered.com
A preposterous futuristic fantasy so bad it might actually be awesome swings for the fences on streaming
There’s a reason why Hollywood doesn’t make a lot of dinosaur movies, and it’s all to do with Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. However, that doesn’t mean the VOD market hasn’t become swamped with exceedingly inexpensive attempts over the years, with Kingdom of the Dinosaurs swinging for the fences to state its case as the most ludicrous yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lady Gaga celebrates her latest Oscar nomination with a tease for her next one in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’
Playing the Clown Prince of Crime or his longtime love interest Harley Quinn in live-action has proven to be the domain of a certain caliber of star, something Lady Gaga would have been keenly aware of when she boarded Todd Phillips’ hotly-anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux. Heath Ledger...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rick and Morty’ fans seem to forget that the titular characters had different voice actors once before
The future looks bleak for Rick and Morty after Adult Swim chose to part ways with the show’s animator and lead voice actor, Justin Roiland, for allegations of domestic abuse. Roiland is not only the co-creator of the popular animated comedy series, he also voices both Rick and Morty, which will make it all the more difficult to find his replacement. Once it was announced that Rick and Morty would continue, fans were eagerly sending in their audition tapes to take on the mantle, but Yolo Crystal Fantasy and Smiling Friend‘s Michael Cusack, who also did a full Rick and Morty parody in Bushworld Adventures, might be the frontunner for Roiland’s replacement.
wegotthiscovered.com
An insanely stacked slice of cult classic chaos stays as popular as ever, just don’t mention the prequel
If you were looking to design an action thriller from the ground up that was virtually guaranteed to secure cult classic status, then there’s a distinct possibility the end product would look an awful lot like Joe Carnahan’s Smokin’ Aces. The writer and director concocted a convoluted...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest smash hit fantasy series conjures a Top 10 spot in 73 nations, not that it means anything
With upwards of 25 episodic originals set in the genre having been canceled since the beginning of 2020, subscribers are finding it harder and harder to become invested in Netflix fantasy shows, and with good reason. After all, if there’s a very high chance the axe is coming, what’s the point in becoming too attached? Despite that, Shahmaran is off to an incredible start.
wegotthiscovered.com
The team rebooting one of the 21st Century’s worst sci-fi adaptations don’t care what the fans think
Having already cannibalized all of the good ideas, Hollywood is now dipping into its own back catalogue to remake or reboot the truly awful, with infamous sci-fi action disaster Aeon Flux in the midst of being coated in fresh episodic paint. It’s easy to forget the 2005 original – or...
wegotthiscovered.com
A mind-numbing action comedy that made the right move in skipping theaters takes over the Top 10 on streaming
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s The Lost City, as well as George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ Ticket to Paradise, proved that audiences will turn up in their numbers for some crowd-pleasing romantic frolics if the movie is good enough. Given that it endured a fairy tortured development and then got pulled from theaters, Shotgun Wedding doesn’t fit the bill.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans are going berserk after convincing themselves this ‘Justice League’ star is in the ‘Shazam! 2’ trailer
Shazam! Fury of the Gods is coming out in a few months as one of the last movies in the original DCU line-up before James Gunn pushes that hard reboot button, so the fandom understandably wants director David F. Sandberg to cram as many cameo appearances as possible in the sequel.
wegotthiscovered.com
A devilishly dire box office disaster rises from the depths of hell on the streaming Top 10
Adam Sandler is about as bulletproof as it gets, with the actor and producer’s output regularly pulling in big bucks at the box office and winning widespread praise from his legion of fans, regardless of what the critics thought. That being said, even the infallible Sandman was prone to the odd misstep or two, with Little Nicky standing out as one of the most notable.
wegotthiscovered.com
Harrison Ford couldn’t be prouder of his ‘Indiana Jones’ co-star’s Oscar nomination
The internet can often be a terrible place full of bile and hatred, but one of the most wholesome moments of 2022 melted hearts all across the online sphere when Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom co-stars Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan reunited for the first time in over 35 years.
wegotthiscovered.com
Sundance Review: ‘Fair Play’ proves to be a cutthroat rom-com with the gloves off
From writer and director Claire Domont, Fair Play is a hedge fund rom-com, which takes elements of J C Chandor’s Margin Call and pits Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) against boyfriend Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) on the trading floor of One Crest Capital. Living together against company policy, analysts Emily and Luke...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rebel Moon’ star was thrilled to be ‘in the trenches’ with Zack Snyder on Netflix’s sci-fi epic
Zack Snyder’s filmography has never been entirely well-received by critics, but few filmmakers in the business boast a more passionate and dedicated following. That’s no doubt going to extend to this year’s Rebel Moon, which is almost guaranteed to become one of Netflix’s biggest movies ever.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fantastic Four’ fans repulsed by Ryan Gosling rumors, beg for an official announcement
At this point, it’s easier to list all the Hollywood A-listers who haven’t been linked to Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot than the ones that have. In the face of the studio’s steadfast refusal to open up about the movie’s casting process, it seems like every male actor working in the industry today has been linked to the role of Mr. Fantastic aka Reed Richards, following on from John Krasinski’s cameo as the stretchy superhero in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
wegotthiscovered.com
The most recent chapter in a billion-dollar franchise that may never return puts the pieces together on streaming
Outside of DC Comics and the Wizarding World – the latter of which is in real danger of fizzling out completely – Warner Bros. doesn’t have a lot of bankable franchises at its disposal, which makes it all the more frustrating that Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows remains the last time we saw Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law getting up to some sleuthing.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix slaps fantasy fanatics square in the face by renewing a show nobody ever talks about
If you’ve been on the internet for more than a minute or two recently, you’ll be keenly aware that Netflix is doing its best to piss off subscribers by canceling a massive number of fantasy shows, and then pretending they were never popular in the first place. It...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Thunderbolts’ casting has Marvel fans convinced a ‘Stranger Things’ star is out of a job
In the wake of rumors that Thunderbolts has lost one of its ensemble cast of Marvel villains and anti-heroes, it seems the upcoming MCU movie has found someone new to fill the gap. Hannah John-Kamen was recently claimed to have walked away from the production, meaning we maybe shouldn’t expect to see her back as Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Ghost after all. That came as a huge blow to fans, but the latest news has reawakened their appetite for the film somewhat.
wegotthiscovered.com
The instant classic that rewrote the blockbuster rulebook for better and worse rises from the streaming shadows
It might be The Dark Knight that receives most of the intention, which is fair enough when it’s one of the greatest comic book adaptations of all-time, but you could make a well-founded argument stating that Batman Begins was by far the more influential installment in Christopher Nolan’s classic trilogy.
Comments / 0