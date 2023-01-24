Read full article on original website
BBC
Republic Day: India celebrates with colourful parade
India celebrated its 74th Republic Day on Thursday with a colourful parade displaying military might and cultural diversity. The public holiday marks the anniversary of India officially adopting its constitution, making it a sovereign republic. Its highlight is a parade which is held in capital city Delhi and telecast live...
Quartz
🌏 Pakistan blacked out
220 million people were left without power in Pakistan. An energy-saving measure backfired when the national grid, which had been shut off overnight to conserve power, couldn’t be restored, but lights are starting to come back on. Poland pushed to send tanks to Ukraine. Leaders in Warsaw want to...
India’s Richest Man Accused of Pulling the ‘Largest Con in Corporate History’
A two-year investigation by a short seller claims Adani Group engaged in accounting fraud worth billions of dollars.
BBC
India and Pakistan came close to nuclear war: Pompeo
India and Pakistan came "close" to a "nuclear conflagration" in February 2019, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said in his new memoir. This happened after Delhi launched strikes against militants in Pakistani territory following an attack on Indian troops in Kashmir. Pakistan had then said it had...
BBC
Everest climber 'powered through' sickness before death
The wife of an "extremely fit" father-of-two believes he "powered through" altitude sickness symptoms before dying on Mount Everest, an inquest has heard. Kellinu Portelli, 54, died a few hours away from Everest base camp in Nepal on 29 October 2019. The marathon runner from Cardiff was trekking to the...
Africa needs to learn to feed itself, says Senegal president
DAKAR, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Africa must produce more food instead of relying on imports and aid, Senegalese President Macky Sall told leaders gathered in the West African nation's capital for a summit on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
India Police Detain Students Gathered to Watch BBC Documentary on Modi
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Students were detained by the Delhi police on Wednesday as they gathered to watch a recent BBC documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India has dismissed as propaganda and blocked its streaming and sharing on social media. This follows similar disruptions, some of which turned violent,...
Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord
Many garment workers are toiling away in the fashion supply chain without their governments giving much thought to safety. Following the expiration of the Bangladesh Accord, the legally binding International Accord for Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry was formed by joint stakeholders in December 2021. Amid continued campaigning, another binding agreement — The Pakistan Accord on Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry — was formed last December to extend protections to Pakistan.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection On Monday, brands such as Bestseller,...
Pakistani rupee plummets as markets adjust to removal of unofficial controls
The Pakistani rupee fell 9.6% against the dollar on Thursday, central bank data showed — the biggest one-day drop in over two decades — in a slump that may persuade the International Monetary Fund to resume lending to the country.
TechCrunch
India’s gig economy drivers face bust in the country’s digital boom
“I was reaching the destination, but it took some time due to heavy traffic. The ride eventually got canceled. But after that, my account was blocked,” she recalled. Kohli, who has been driving for Uber for nearly four years and covers a distance of 112-124 miles daily, received a message saying her account had been blocked due to “an excessive number of fraudulent trips.” Kohli claimed that she had not taken any such fraudulent trips but pointed out the blocking happened to occur just days after participating in the country’s first women-driver strike in the capital in December. She was one of the prominent faces during the hours-long protest.
India marks national day with Egyptian president as guest
NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of people endured a winter chill and mist on Thursday as they watched a parade in the Indian capital showcasing the country’s defense capability and cultural heritage on a newly revamped ceremonial boulevard. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi looked on as...
Elon Musk Buckles Under Pressure From India to Remove BBC Doc Criticizing Modi
Twitter and YouTube took down a BBC documentary critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in a genocidal 2002 massacre in the Indian state of Gujarat, The Intercept reports. The censorship was in coordination with the government of India, as officials called for the social media platforms to take action against what they considered a “propaganda piece.” Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser at the Indian government’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, condemned the BBC documentary in a series of Twitter posts on Jan. 21, calling the film “hostile propaganda and anti-India garbage, disguised as ‘documentary’.” He said that Twitter and...
Bill Gates says 'China's rise' is a 'huge win for the world'
Bill Gates said that China's rise is a 'huge win for the world' during an interview in Australia earlier in the week, adding that the U.S. is in a politically weaker state than it has been.
Indian ban on BBC Modi film puts Musk’s Twitter ‘free speech’ to the test
The response by the Indian government was quick and draconian. Days after a BBC documentary examining the role that Narendra Modi, now prime minister, had played in 2002 communal riots in Gujarat was released, the information ministry announced that all links to the footage were to be banned on social media.
OffWorld and Ma’aden Collaborate to Spearhead a New Era of AI-Powered Swarm Robotic Mining in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023-- OffWorld, the global pioneer in AI-powered industrial Swarm Robotic Mining systems and Saudi Arabia’s leading mining enterprise — Ma’aden — one of the fastest-growing mining companies in the world signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh to take first steps toward achieving autonomous industrial mining by exploring the potential of utilizing smart robots in Ma’aden’s mines. The promise of these robotic mining swarms will usher in a new era of zero-carbon footprint mining with no people in harm’s way and will revolutionize the processing of the minerals in the mine itself. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005093/en/ From left to right: His Excellency, Khaled Saleh Al-Mudaifer, Vice Minister of Mining; His Excellency, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment; Jim Keravala, OffWorld Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder; His Highness, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy; Saud M. Al Mandil, Vice President, Technology, R&D, and Innovation (TRI); His Excellency, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al Khorayef, Minister of Mining (Photo: Business Wire)
travelyourway.net
Things to know when travelling to India for the first time
India is the birthplace of one of the first four ancient civilizations in human history, besides China, Mesopotamia, Egypt, and India, which has a long history of civilization spanning many centuries. In addition, India is also the birthplace of four major religions Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism. The introduction of...
Sri Lanka central bank holds rates as it awaits crucial IMF deal
COLOMBO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank held interest rates steady for a third straight meeting on Wednesday, as widely expected, saying the prevailing tight monetary stance is critical to reining in inflationary pressures.
