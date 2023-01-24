There’s no question which MCU Phase 4 hero Marvel fans most want to see take charge in ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’

Read full article on original website
Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ adds another breakout star to its growing lineup
Another update has emerged for the upcoming Thunderbolts film: another young star has been added to the growing lineup for this soon-to-be-released Marvel title. Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to be starring in The Thunderbolts. According to Deadline, neither Marvel nor Edebiri’s team commented on the newest casting, and her role was not revealed. It was also reported that this film would be Edebiri’s first major studio role. She was already known for her role in the Hulu series, The Bear, and was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
Brie Larson scores another victory after Captain Marvel is named the MCU’s most inspiring Avenger
When it comes to inspiring and influencing millions of fans around the world, the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s vast roster of heroes are held in the highest esteem, even if becoming billionaires and flying around in armored suits might be ever so slightly out of reach. Nonetheless, it’s with delicious...
Latest Marvel News: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ faces embarrassing international failure as DC cancellations inspire cruel delight in MCU fans
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania promises to launch the MCU’s Phase Five in style, but it seems that the hype within the hardcore Marvel community might not translate to barnstorming success overseas. In fact, the incoming Paul Rudd-starring threequel could find itself the victim of a wincingly low box office loss that would no doubt leave James Cameron cackling. Elsewhere, Marvel fans rub salt in the wound after DC lovers lose two more of their favorite productions.
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ star fires back at claims she’s a bad actress by hinting at a surprise MCU return
With the MCU heading into Phase Five, the franchise is now at the point where it’s treating the fans to all kinds of returning characters we never thought we’d see again, including everyone from Charlie Cox’s Daredevil to Corey Stoll’s Yellowjacket. And yet we’re still waiting on the crew from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to make a comeback in the post-Marvel Television era of the franchise. Rumors have swirled for years, however, that Quake star Chloe Bennet may show up at some point.
Original ‘Blade’ star calls Marvel MCU ‘worthless garbage’
Blade star Stephen Dorff has some harsh words for the upcoming MCU adaptation of the same superhero film he was in back in 1998. The former Deacon Frost actor doesn’t have any confidence in the upcoming film and claims that the recent superhero films that have been released, both from Marvel and DC, are “worthless garbage.”
James Gunn responds to accusations he’s responsible for ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ cancellations
The DC fandom had its heart broken yet again yesterday, when it was announced that both Titans and Doom Patrol would be drawing to a close once their respective fourth seasons had wrapped up. The episodic comic book adaptations boasted plenty of fans, with the latter in particular gaining a...
‘Rick and Morty’ fans aren’t convinced Adult Swim keeping Dan Harmon is a good look for the show
The future of Rick and Morty is in turmoil, as Adult Swim parts ways with one problematic creator, but keeps another on. Justin Roiland was a staple of the adult animated show before his various misdeeds saw the program cut ties with the 42-year-old actor and writer. Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty on the popular series—along with various side characters—is officially out, but his co-creator remains attached to future seasons. Dan Harmon isn’t facing quite the pushback Roiland was, but the recent focus on Rick and Morty is bringing his own problematic history to the surface.
The perfect replacement for Justin Roiland on ‘Rick and Morty’ is already working with Adult Swim
Yesterday, Adult Swim dropped the hammer on Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. The writer and voice actor is facing a domestic violence trial later this year and has seen his reputation shredded. Despite voicing both Rick and Morty and being central to the show’s success, Adult Swim has now...
Ryan Reynolds nervously defends falling asleep at the opera with Hugh Jackman
For every opera ever shown, at least one person out in the audience could probably be caught snoozing. With his latest throwback Thursday post, Hugh Jackman has hilariously called out Ryan Reynolds for doing just that. Instead of what many would have expected to be some sort of snappy comeback,...
James Gunn confirms he has the power to bring ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ stars back to the DCU
DC fans, who’ve unfortunately had to become hardened to bad news over the past few months, were hit with another disappointing update this week in the form of the news that both Titans and Doom Patrol will be ending with their current fourth seasons. The HBO Max original series have developed fierce followings over the years, so there’s been an outpouring of grief online over the two shows becoming the latest casualties of Warner Bros. Discovery’s wipeout of its streaming exclusives.
‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles was ‘pushing hard’ for Pedro Pascal’s role in ‘The Last of Us’
If Jensen Ackles had his way, we may have been two episodes deep into a very different-looking version of The Last of Us, at least when it comes to the look and sound of the show’s leading man Joel Miller. Ackles took to the stage during a Supernatural fan...
DC fans are going berserk after convincing themselves this ‘Justice League’ star is in the ‘Shazam! 2’ trailer
Shazam! Fury of the Gods is coming out in a few months as one of the last movies in the original DCU line-up before James Gunn pushes that hard reboot button, so the fandom understandably wants director David F. Sandberg to cram as many cameo appearances as possible in the sequel.
Exiled DC star Dwayne Johnson hones his buns of steel after blowing his shot at the Man of Steel
If it was possible to feel sympathy for an incredibly wealthy and successful person who generally gets exactly what they want every single time they ask for it, then perhaps you could play a tiny violin for Dwayne Johnson‘s failed attempts to change the DCU’s hierarchy of power with Black Adam.
‘Eternals’ fans fear the worst for Kit Harington’s MCU future after an expected crossover looks to be nixed
Released back in November 2021, Eternals promised to be a bold new corner of the MCU that could fuel years of storylines. However, the fact that it stands as the lowest-rated and most divisive movie in the whole Marvel universe has seemingly soured the studio on pushing ahead with its plans for the ancient superhero team as vigorously. Not only does the fate of its sequel hang in the balance, new intel claims the one crossover we fully expected to happen… might not.
Those unimpressed by ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ trailer think Dwayne Johnson might have had a point in saying no
Even before he was unceremoniously dumped from the DCU in the wake of Black Adam under-performing at the box office to leave new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran unimpressed, the chances of seeing Dwayne Johnson square off against Zachary Levi’s Shazam on the big screen were already looking pretty thin.
‘Rick and Morty’ fans seem to forget that the titular characters had different voice actors once before
The future looks bleak for Rick and Morty after Adult Swim chose to part ways with the show’s animator and lead voice actor, Justin Roiland, for allegations of domestic abuse. Roiland is not only the co-creator of the popular animated comedy series, he also voices both Rick and Morty, which will make it all the more difficult to find his replacement. Once it was announced that Rick and Morty would continue, fans were eagerly sending in their audition tapes to take on the mantle, but Yolo Crystal Fantasy and Smiling Friend‘s Michael Cusack, who also did a full Rick and Morty parody in Bushworld Adventures, might be the frontunner for Roiland’s replacement.
‘Fantastic Four’ fans repulsed by Ryan Gosling rumors, beg for an official announcement
At this point, it’s easier to list all the Hollywood A-listers who haven’t been linked to Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot than the ones that have. In the face of the studio’s steadfast refusal to open up about the movie’s casting process, it seems like every male actor working in the industry today has been linked to the role of Mr. Fantastic aka Reed Richards, following on from John Krasinski’s cameo as the stretchy superhero in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
A superhero masterpiece that saw a sequel canned in favor of an atrocious reboot breaks an ancient streaming pact
This year marks a full decade and a half since Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman delivered the goods with superhero sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and it still ranks as one of the worst decisions in the genre’s history to abandon the planned trilogy-capper in favor of a reboot.
The team rebooting one of the 21st Century’s worst sci-fi adaptations don’t care what the fans think
Having already cannibalized all of the good ideas, Hollywood is now dipping into its own back catalogue to remake or reboot the truly awful, with infamous sci-fi action disaster Aeon Flux in the midst of being coated in fresh episodic paint. It’s easy to forget the 2005 original – or...
Superman fans frustrated an iconic comic book friendship has been ignored for 40 years
Superman is about to enter a new era on the big screen. James Gunn is now steering the DCU, and his first priority is to get a new Superman movie off the ground. This meant a controversial U-turn on bringing back Henry Cavill, as Gunn’s vision for the character seems to be a younger version of the hero beginning his adventures.
