Quirky Oregon Coast History Embedded in Seaside: Mystery Wall, Fishing Pier
(Seaside, Oregon) – There's much more to history on the Oregon coast than people realize. A lot of times that means landmarks you can no longer see anymore, much of it surprisingly oddball. In other moments, there are small remnants of history just lying around on or near the beaches, sometimes way up in the hills. They're hard to spot in many instances, but once you do you start wondering: just what in the hell was that?
Crash closes Highway 30 just west of Astoria
OR Highway 30 may be closed for several hours at Mile Point 94, just west of Astoria, due to a crash. Please use an alternate route, delay your trip if you can, and watch for emergency responders. More Info Here
KATU.com
Crash partially blocks Hwy 30 east of Astoria
ASTORIA, Ore. — A crash has Highway 30 partially blocked just east of Astoria on Thursday evening, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. ODOT reported the crash at about 1:45 p.m. near milepost 94, which is west of Astoria. There were no initial reports of how many vehicles were...
MultCo, WashCo open severe weather shelters for arctic blast
As an arctic blast hit the region Saturday night, Multnomah and Washington County opened severe weather shelters.
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
Massive sinkhole swallows up chunk of Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area
A sinkhole 20 feet wide and 15 feet deep has formed at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area in the northwest corner of the park’s sand dune.
seattlepi.com
This low-key coastal Oregon town is a hidden gem
If you are looking to unwind and experience small-town charm, Gearhart, Oregon, is the perfect destination. The picturesque town, which sits along the Oregon coast, is where the renowned culinary extraordinaire James Beard spent his childhood summers. The small town has no traffic lights, offering visitors a chance to enjoy a slower pace of life.
kptv.com
Hwy 219 reopens near Hillsboro after occupants pulled from rollover crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash closed Highway 219 in Washington County on Saturday morning as firefighters worked to free people trapped inside. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Highway 219 just south of Jackson Bottom Wetlands on Saturday morning. Deputies said a single vehicle went off the road and rolled over. They said the Hillsboro Fire Department freed people from the vehicle. There is no word on their conditions.
‘It’s irresponsible’: Clatsop County leaders consider giving away public land for free
As Clatsop County leaders want to hide behind their keyboards, the powerful need to be held accountable as they’re considering giving away more than a dozen acres of taxpayer-owned forest land in Arch Cape for free.
Below Freezing Weather Heading To Clatsop County
The National Weather service is reporting a cold weather front coming to Clatsop County on early Sunday morning, January 29 that will last through Thursday, February 2. Temperatures are expected to reach below freezing on Sunday and Monday nights in parts of Clatsop County with wind chills in the upper teens on Sunday morning and lower 20’s on Monday morning. Significant precipitation is not forecasted. “With this very cold weather,...
New trial in infamous 1996 rape and murder of Susi Larsen begins in Washington County
Billy Oatney was long ago tried, convicted and sentenced to death for the 1996 rape and murder of Susi Larsen, a 34-year-old graphic designer who lived in Lake Oswego and was engaged to be married. Now, a quarter-century later, Oatney, 60, is back in a Washington County courtroom for a...
Which Oregon Coast Beach Has Seashells
Are you looking for a way to explore the beauty of the Oregon coast? Finding Seashells is a great way to go!. Seashell Hunting offers a unique and exciting way to explore the Oregon coast and its diverse marine life. From the rugged cliffs of the north to the sandy beaches of the south, the Oregon coast is home to an array of unique shells.
2 infants with high lead levels prompt warnings against skin cream
Two infants in the Portland area with high lead levels in their blood prompted a warning Thursday by health officials about a skin cream used for eczema, a common condition in children. Both children – in Multnomah and Washington counties – were younger than 1 and were exposed to Diep Bao, a cream made in […] The post 2 infants with high lead levels prompt warnings against skin cream appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KGW
Washington’s first residential treatment facility for mentally ill defendants opens
CENTRALIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee and DSHS Secretary Jilma Meneses were among the state officials who opened the Civil Center for Behavioral Health at Maple Lane on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Centralia. This is the state’s first treatment center located in a community setting to...
