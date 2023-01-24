The Average Tax Refund Was Over $3,000 Last Year—Here Are the Best Ways to Use Yours at Every Age

They say "love don't cost a thing," but Americans seem ready to spend cash to show their affection this Valentine's Day. Whether it's on chocolate hearts or romantic dinners, Americans are planning to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine's Day this year, according to an annual survey from the National Retail Federation. That number is up from $23.9 billion last year and marks the second-highest year for spending since NRF began tracking in 2004.

