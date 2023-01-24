Read full article on original website
Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship Heads to Shreveport
Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Commissioner Dr. KiKi Baker Barnes announced Thursday that the 2023 GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship will be held in Shreveport, La., and hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. This year’s competition takes place at Lee Hedges Stadium April 14 and 15. “I want to...
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Parkway runner-up in North Louisiana Regional
The Parkway Panthers finished runner-up in the North Louisiana Regional Tournament held Saturday at Airline. Parkway scored 182.5 points. North DeSoto won with 245.5. Evangel Christian was third with 94, Benton fourth with 88, Airline fifth with 72 and Haughton sixth with 57.5. Five wrestlers from parish schools won titles...
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: TVCC edged BPCC
The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers fell to Trinity Valley Community College 63-60 in the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium Wednesday. BPCC dropped to 11-9 overall and 3-7 in Region XIV. TVCC improved to 5-16 and 5-6. Christian Caldwell led the Cavs with 17 points. Elijah Beard and Kendrick Delahoussaye had 10...
bossierpress.com
LSU Health Shreveport and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center
On Wednesday, January 25, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Teen Lounge at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center. Funding for the Teen Room was provided by the LSU Health School of Medicine Class of 2024. The Teen Lounge provides a space for older hospitalized children to play arcade games, video games and other activities providing a fun place for patients that is near their room or healthcare team. The interactive and relaxing space was funded by LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine’s Pars for Peds Golf Tournament, a student-led fundraiser.
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Airline, Bossier, Plain Dealing, PCA notch district wins; Parkway drops heartbreaker to 1-5A leader Southwood
The Airline Vikings, Bossier Bearkats, Plain Dealing Lions and Providence Classical Academy won district games Friday night. In District 1-5A, Airline defeated Haughton 48-46 at Haughton on Jeremiyah Stafford’s layup at the buzzer.. In the other 1-5A games involving parish teams, Parkway dropped a 52-50 heartbreaker to Southwood at...
bossierpress.com
BPCC MUSIC PRESENTS GUEST ARTIST EVENT
The Music Program at Bossier Parish Community College will present a Guest Artist event featuring contemporary R&B artist Lance Thompson on Wednesday, February 8, at 3:30pm in the Stephen W. Slaughter Performing Arts Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA. This recital is free and open to the public.
bossierpress.com
Middle school boys basketball: Cope, Elm Grove, Greenacres, Rusheon, Benton post victories
Cope, Elm Grove, Greenacres, Rusheon and Benton all won games Thursday. In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Haughton 37-21 at Cope, Greenacres downed Elm Grove 33-24 at Greenacres and Rusheon defeated Benton 35-30 at Benton. In seventh-grade games, Cope downed Haughton 33-20, Elm Grove topped Greenacres 36-23 and Benton edged Rusheon...
bossierpress.com
LSU Health Shreveport North Campus Vaccination Site Updates Hours of Operation
Beginning Wednesday, February 1, LSU Health Shreveport’s North Campus Vaccination Site (formerly Chevyland) will administer vaccines Monday-Friday from 10:00AM to 4:00PM. Pfizer and Moderna Booster: recommended to individuals who are at least 2 months out from any previous COVID-19 infection. Pfizer Bivalent Booster: available to anyone 12+ who is...
bossierpress.com
FREE King Cakes for Blood Donors – THREE Days ONLY!
LifeShare Blood Center is kicking off the Mardi Gras season with a sweet. treat for all blood donors! Donors will receive a large Lilah’s king cake on Thursday, January. 26th through Saturday, January, 28th, only at the Shreveport or Bossier City donor center. LifeShare hopes this special, limited-time giveaway...
bossierpress.com
BOSSIER CITY COUNCIL CONTINUES VOTE ON SPORTRAN BUDGET CUTS
During the Tuesday, January 25, 2023, Bossier City Council. Meeting, council members voted to continue discussions on the ordinance to reduce. SporTran’s budget until February 21, 2023. Several SporTran riders and citizens spoke at the meeting to relay how reducing. services would adversely affect themselves and the community. The...
bossierpress.com
Bossier City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1
Several Bossier City streets will soon see repairs as part of the 2023 City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1 project. The $1.7 million project will kick off on Friday, January 27, 2023 with construction on Mondello Way in north Bossier City to replace a drainage structure and provide a patch, mill and asphalt overlay.
