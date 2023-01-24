ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bossierpress.com

High school wrestling: Parkway runner-up in North Louisiana Regional

The Parkway Panthers finished runner-up in the North Louisiana Regional Tournament held Saturday at Airline. Parkway scored 182.5 points. North DeSoto won with 245.5. Evangel Christian was third with 94, Benton fourth with 88, Airline fifth with 72 and Haughton sixth with 57.5. Five wrestlers from parish schools won titles...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Men’s college basketball: TVCC edged BPCC

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers fell to Trinity Valley Community College 63-60 in the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium Wednesday. BPCC dropped to 11-9 overall and 3-7 in Region XIV. TVCC improved to 5-16 and 5-6. Christian Caldwell led the Cavs with 17 points. Elijah Beard and Kendrick Delahoussaye had 10...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

LSU Health Shreveport and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center

On Wednesday, January 25, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Teen Lounge at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center. Funding for the Teen Room was provided by the LSU Health School of Medicine Class of 2024. The Teen Lounge provides a space for older hospitalized children to play arcade games, video games and other activities providing a fun place for patients that is near their room or healthcare team. The interactive and relaxing space was funded by LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine’s Pars for Peds Golf Tournament, a student-led fundraiser.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

High school boys basketball: Airline, Bossier, Plain Dealing, PCA notch district wins; Parkway drops heartbreaker to 1-5A leader Southwood

The Airline Vikings, Bossier Bearkats, Plain Dealing Lions and Providence Classical Academy won district games Friday night. In District 1-5A, Airline defeated Haughton 48-46 at Haughton on Jeremiyah Stafford’s layup at the buzzer.. In the other 1-5A games involving parish teams, Parkway dropped a 52-50 heartbreaker to Southwood at...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

BPCC MUSIC PRESENTS GUEST ARTIST EVENT

The Music Program at Bossier Parish Community College will present a Guest Artist event featuring contemporary R&B artist Lance Thompson on Wednesday, February 8, at 3:30pm in the Stephen W. Slaughter Performing Arts Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA. This recital is free and open to the public.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus Vaccination Site Updates Hours of Operation

Beginning Wednesday, February 1, LSU Health Shreveport’s North Campus Vaccination Site (formerly Chevyland) will administer vaccines Monday-Friday from 10:00AM to 4:00PM. Pfizer and Moderna Booster: recommended to individuals who are at least 2 months out from any previous COVID-19 infection. Pfizer Bivalent Booster: available to anyone 12+ who is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

FREE King Cakes for Blood Donors – THREE Days ONLY!

LifeShare Blood Center is kicking off the Mardi Gras season with a sweet. treat for all blood donors! Donors will receive a large Lilah’s king cake on Thursday, January. 26th through Saturday, January, 28th, only at the Shreveport or Bossier City donor center. LifeShare hopes this special, limited-time giveaway...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

BOSSIER CITY COUNCIL CONTINUES VOTE ON SPORTRAN BUDGET CUTS

During the Tuesday, January 25, 2023, Bossier City Council. Meeting, council members voted to continue discussions on the ordinance to reduce. SporTran’s budget until February 21, 2023. Several SporTran riders and citizens spoke at the meeting to relay how reducing. services would adversely affect themselves and the community. The...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1

Several Bossier City streets will soon see repairs as part of the 2023 City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1 project. The $1.7 million project will kick off on Friday, January 27, 2023 with construction on Mondello Way in north Bossier City to replace a drainage structure and provide a patch, mill and asphalt overlay.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy