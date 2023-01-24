Electric trucks remain very much a show-me story in general. For less-than-truckload carriers, electric vehicles (EVs) may be a no-show unless certain things change. The lack of a robust infrastructure and recharging time are the twin bogeymen, but more so for LTL carriers than for their truckload brethren. That’s because LTL carriers operate vehicles in both local pickup and delivery and in over-the-road services. This dual-use operation effectively keeps trucks utilized 20 hours out of a 24-hour cycle. Once LTL trucks age out five years, they are typically moved into local service only for the remainder of an approximately eight-to-10-year lifecycle.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO