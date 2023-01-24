Read full article on original website
Used truck bubbles, alliance breakups and the impact of layoffs – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is talking about a big breakup at sea as Maersk and MSC dissolve the 2M alliance. FreightWaves' Rachel Premack has the latest on what this means for ocean freight. Layoffs have swept through tech, leaving workers on edge that their positions...
Loaded and Rolling: Morgan Stanley report says carriers, brokers ‘hungry for freight’
Morgan Stanley report says carriers, brokers ‘hungry for freight’. A report published Wednesday by Morgan Stanley Research highlights demand expectations and how carriers and brokers are hungry for freight. The 37-page report is a combination of survey data and pricing models, with expectations and sentiment for the next three months indicating a negative outlook.
Covenant misses expectations in noisy Q4
Covenant Logistics Group highlighted several achievements during 2022, including generating more than $1 billion in freight revenue and achieving an all-time high for full-year earnings per share, in its fourth-quarter report released Wednesday after the market closed. However, it also sees the current overhang on freight markets lingering for a while.
Covenant optimistic this time is different; stock falls 20% on wonky Q4
Management from Covenant Logistics Group provided some optimism regarding the truckload market on a call with analysts Thursday. Customers making progress reducing inventories, capacity leaving the industry and the work the company has done to reduce cyclicality in its business model were some of the reasons for the upbeat tone.
5 takeaways: Fuller and Strickland review state of the freight market
The FreightWaves webinar for January, broadcast Thursday with Head of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland and FreightWaves CEO and founder Craig Fuller, came after a fourth quarter that everybody in the freight space would describe as, at the very least, “challenging.”. But with signs of at least a turn...
Nikola brands hydrogen, begins filling Anheuser-Busch fuel cell order
Nikola Corp. is sending 15 hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks to California in the fourth quarter. It’s the first step in fulfilling Anheuser-Busch InBev’s long-standing order for up to 800 of the zero-emission vehicles. Separately, the startup electric truck maker also announced HYLA, a new brand, covering its hydrogen...
Volvo Group sets Q4 delivery record as supply chain issues linger
Sweden’s Volvo Group reported record fourth-quarter truck deliveries of 62,800 trucks but said ongoing supply chain issues and higher energy costs forced it to throttle back order intake. The mixed report countered a generally positive outlook from competitor Paccar Inc., which reported a record market share for its European...
Attracting drivers through authentic digital content — Taking the Hire Road
One of the biggest issues for the freight industry remains its slow-paced adoption of technology, specifically with regard to recruiting, in comparison with other businesses. Jeremy Reymer, founder and CEO of DriverReach and host of FreightWaves’ “Taking the Hire Road” podcast, sat down with Jordan Kidd, director of IT, business intelligence and marketing for FreightWorks Transportation and Logistics and executive producer of the podcast “Life by the Mile” to discuss the benefits of authentic content marketing for recruitment efforts.
Hapag-Lloyd acquires stake in Indian terminals, logistics provider
Hapag-Lloyd on Wednesday signed a binding agreement to acquire a 35% stake in J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Ltd. (JMBPL), a private terminal and inland transport service provider in India. The seller is a Bain Capital Private Equity affiliate, Hapag-Lloyd said. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “Additionally,...
Check Call: The future of warehousing
Welcome to Check Call, our corner of the internet for all things 3PL, freight broker and supply chain. Check Call the podcast comes out every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. EST. Catch up on previous episodes here. If this was forwarded to you, sign up for Check Call the newsletter here.
American Airlines’ cargo revenue tops $1.2B despite market slide
It was a good news/bad news fourth quarter for cargo at American Airlines. At face value, cargo revenue fell at a greater clip than the rest of 2022, but yields remained well above the pre-pandemic baseline and the company still generated the second-best annual cargo sales in its history. The...
Swimming against SPAC tide, Freightos goes public on Nasdaq
Freightos, a digital freight marketplace that instantly connects ocean, air and truck carriers with shippers, will be publicly listed on the Nasdaq exchange Thursday after combining with a blank-check company to raise $80 million, taking a route less traveled since the SPAC market fell out of favor. Even during the...
Knight-Swift’s Q4 misses, 2023 outlook does not
Knight-Swift Transportation confirmed the durability of its more diverse business model Thursday after the market closed. The carrier issued full-year 2023 adjusted earnings guidance of $4.05 to $4.25 per share, safely above the $4 mark it had previously indicated would be the new trough. As the fourth quarter progressed, it appeared that number may be in jeopardy as trucking markets continued to deteriorate before firming in December.
Norfolk Southern’s industrial development investments valued at $3.2B
Norfolk Southern’s partnership with 120 companies at the railroad’s industrial sites generated about $3.2 billion in investment in 2022. The investments were for 159 projects to expand operations or create new facilities along NS’ network, the railroad said Thursday. NS (NYSE: NSC) has more than 825 development-ready...
Freightos makes public debut on Nasdaq as SPAC market tanks
Freightos, a digital freight marketplace that instantly connects ocean, air and truck carriers with shippers, was publicly listed on the Nasdaq exchange Thursday morning after combining with a blank-check company to raise $80 million, taking a route less traveled since the SPAC market fell out of favor. Even during the...
Electric vehicles will have tough audience in LTL carriers
Electric trucks remain very much a show-me story in general. For less-than-truckload carriers, electric vehicles (EVs) may be a no-show unless certain things change. The lack of a robust infrastructure and recharging time are the twin bogeymen, but more so for LTL carriers than for their truckload brethren. That’s because LTL carriers operate vehicles in both local pickup and delivery and in over-the-road services. This dual-use operation effectively keeps trucks utilized 20 hours out of a 24-hour cycle. Once LTL trucks age out five years, they are typically moved into local service only for the remainder of an approximately eight-to-10-year lifecycle.
Convoy introduces instant bid responses to carriers
Digital platforms have plunged into the world of freight, promising to automate practices that pull time from truck capacity. Over the past two years, these solutions have included solutions for parking, yard management, trailer pooling, dispatching and more. Freight platform Convoy has worked to provide solutions for these time burdens...
Will consumers sacrifice everyday items for the rare splurge?
For certain CPG categories, I would argue that the worst thing that could happen isn’t a recession but consumers getting religion on healthy eating and avoiding the center of the grocery store altogether. Healthy eating aside, earlier this week The Wall Street Journal highlighted a second concern that may be gaining traction — the newspaper described a new consumer phenomenon that is called “split-brain” budgeting, which refers to shoppers splurging on some items while cutting back on others.
Container drayage TMS provider PortPro raises $12M
PortPro, a TMS provider to container drayage and intermodal carriers, announced it raised $12 million in a Series A funding round led by Avenue Growth Partners. The proceeds from the round will allow the New Jersey-based company to expand capabilities on its technology platform. “Drayage service providers are a critical...
FourKites enhances supply chain visibility with Data Connector
The modern supply chain is a data game — the more data a company has, the better it’s able to avoid and react to local and global disruptions. The problem for many companies, though, is access to that data. On Thursday, supply chain visibility platform FourKites launched a...
