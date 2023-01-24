Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer work on multiple Dothan streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city’s contractor will begin working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on Monday. On Monday, January 30, L&K Contracting will be performing sewer work until Friday, February 3 on the following streets will be:. North Cherokee Avenue. Osceola Avenue. Tacoma Avenue. Back of...
Sam’s Club driveway closure on Jan. 27
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The secondary driveway for Sam’s Club next to Schlotzsky’s on Ross Clark Circle will be closed Friday. The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 27, and will be due to removal of old storm pipe in the area. The driveway will be...
Enterprise street closure extended through weekend
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The closure of a portion of West College Street in downtown Enterprise has been extended through the weekend of January 28-29. The extended closure will allow ample time for the contractor to clean up the surrounding area following the demolition that began on January 9 of buildings damaged from the downtown fire in October. The street is expected to reopen on Monday morning, January 30.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Driveway closure on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The secondary driveway to Sam’s Club will be closed for storm pipe removal. Beginning on Friday, January 27, at 8:00 a.m. the Sam’s Club secondary driveway will be closed. This closure is necessary to remove an old storm pipe and will be closed until the end of the day.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Enterprise street closure extended
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A part of West College Street in downtown Enterprise will remain closed throughout the weekend. West College Street, from Main Street to the railroad tracks, will remain closed by barricades from Saturday, January 28 through Sunday, January 29. The closure is necessary to allow the...
Vacant home catches fire in Downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Fire Crews rushed to a structure fire in downtown Dothan on Saturday night because they were told over the scanner that smoke was coming from the roof of the home and that there may be a homeless person inside. When crews arrived at the home...
Cyclist hit by car on Montgomery Highway
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan cyclist was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car. According to Dothan Police, a middle-aged man on a bicycle was traveling southbound on 1800 Montgomery Highway when a car hit the bike and knocked the man off. Police say the driver of the car could not […]
Kitchen fire forces family out of their home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan family was forced out of their home after the kitchen area caught fire Saturday afternoon. Dothan Fire was called to the 800 block of Memphis Street in Dothan for what was called in as a stove fire. When crews arrived, they saw flames...
Meteorologist Emily Acton 1/28
See how Natalie Buckles is preparing her kindergarteners for the future. Dothan's public school challenges, solutions sought. Some schools are bulging with students, while others have unused space. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:27 AM UTC. New beginnings in the city's public school system. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:55...
Geneva PD, NAACP share thoughts on high speed chases soon becoming a felony
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — The aftermath of high-speed car chases has been a familiar scene for the Geneva police department lately. Since September of last year, the police department has recorded seven high-speed chases coming through their jurisdiction two of them coming from other agencies. “One of them was...
New restaurant announces plans to open soon in downtown Donalsonville
Last Spring the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) purchased the building on Tennille Avenue, affectionately referred to as the former bus station, old auto parts store and frequently called “the Clarke building”. The DDA purchases local buildings with the purpose of revitalizing the structures and to bring new businesses...
Argument leads to shooting in Dothan, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man was arrested after police say an argument led him to shoot at another man. According to Dothan Police Department, during the early morning of Friday, January 27, two people engaged in a verbal argument in the yard of a home in the 100 block of Michigan Drive.
Severe weather moving into the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — Take a look at the severe weather threat moving into the Wiregrass area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the severe weather threat will be in the western part of the Wiregrass, with Covington county at a slight risk for severe weather.
A sensory room for students at Dothan Prep
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Students at Dothan Preparatory Academy now have a place to go if they need to take a break from the school day. It’s called a sensory room. “It’s a room where the kids can go for a calm down area,” Dothan Prep, Special Education Teacher Briana Gibson said. “If they are getting frustrated or if they just need to let off some steam or if they just want to socialize and collaborate with their peers on social skills. This area was designed for them.”
Community comes together to build home in Marianna
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been more than four years since Hurricane Michael -- and one family will soon have a home of their own after the storm. Following Michael, the City of Marianna decided it wanted to help employees that were struggling to recover. City Manager, Jim Dean, told NewsChannel 7 that the city set aside funds, but it was years before something was done.
New church launches in Dothan
Like hundreds of other congregations, Harvest had become disgusted with UMC stands on social issues, including same-sex marriage. An Enterprise woman is using one social media platform to help those around her. It's an effort that has made her this month's "Silent Hero." Watch these people get pies thrown in...
2023 Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade route announced
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Carnival celebration is ready to make its way to the city of Dothan, and the Krewe of Kolosse (KOK) have unveiled the route for this year’s Mardi Gras Parade. The festivities, happening on February 18 with the parade starting at 3:00 p.m. in downtown...
Woman helps Enterprise area with social media
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Jeanine Roberts says she’s been helping people for as long as she can remember. “People call me when they see a need or the find out somebody has a need,” Roberts explains, “I post it on my Facebook, and allow other people to help. So many other people want to help, they just don’t know how.”
Holmes County officials confirm two dead in Esto house fire
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County officials say they are investigating a house fire on Beaver Dam Road in Esto Thursday. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page around 11:30 a.m. Officials announced HCSO and the Fire Marshal’s office were on the scene at the time.
Mizell Memorial Hospital holds grand opening for new orthopedic center
The Opp Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon connecting for Mizell Memorial Hospital’s new orthopedic center in Opp on Friday, Jan. 20. The orthopedic center, which is located on the second floor at Mizell, will be under the direction of orthopedic surgery specialist Dr. Sean Owen.
