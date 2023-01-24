Read full article on original website
Superstar Quarterback Is On The Trading BlockOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Tri-City Herald
Colts Add Depth at WR with Latest Signing
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday they had signed wide receiver Ethan Fernea to a reserve/futures contract. Fernea spent the 2021 season with the Colts' practice squad and was flexed to the active roster for the October 23rd loss at the Tennessee Titans. He contributed nine plays on special teams.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Talking to ‘Mystery’ HC Candidate: Here’s Who it Could Be
Broncos Country is all abuzz with the report of “mystery candidates” for the Denver Broncos' open head-coaching position. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reports that there is more than one candidate that has not been announced and that the Broncos have been in contact with them in regard to the top job.
Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB
Tom Brady should generate plenty of interest if he decides to play next season, but one team the star quarterback was previously linked to can be crossed off the list of suitors. The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Miami remains committed to Tua Tagovailoa and is pleased with... The post Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tri-City Herald
Do Colts Have a ‘Secret Superstar’ On Their Hands?
The Indianapolis Colts' shaky quarterback status has dominated their headlines over the last few years. However, their unsteadiness at left tackle has been a significant issue as well. That is, perhaps, until midseason this year. The Colts drafted Bernhard Raimann in the third round with the 77th-overall pick in the...
Tri-City Herald
Pass Protection is Job One for Next O-Line Coach
NASHVILLE – The New York Jets’ decision to hire Keith Carter as offensive line coach and run-game coordinator earlier this week was – in its own way – a reminder of what the Tennessee Titans need most in their new offensive line coach: someone who can better the team’s pass protection.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft: Notre Dame Lineman Josh Lugg Out To Find Role In The NFL
Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Josh Lugg was an underrated member of the Irish offensive line over the last two seasons. He has experience both at offensive tackle and guard during his career, becoming a Swiss Army Knife of sorts up front. Lugg now enters the draft process attempting to...
Tri-City Herald
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: S Daniel Scott, California
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a closer look at a handful of good prospects in next week’s Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. With Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham serving as the head coach of the National Team, he will have a first glance at any potential prospects the team may select in the 2023 NFL Draft, including some defensive players that may slip into the later rounds of the draft.
Tri-City Herald
Injury Roundup: Bengals-Chiefs Game Statuses Revealed For AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Chiefs released their final practice injury reports ahead of the AFC Championship Game. For the Bengals, left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) and guard Alex Cappa (ankle) are not playing against Kansas City after missing every practice this week. Cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) and tight...
Tri-City Herald
Another Comeback! Ex Bills QB Frank Reich Finds New Head Coaching Spot
It's not exactly 32 points down, but former Buffalo Bills quarterback Frank Reich is still mastering the art of the comeback, even with his playing days long over. Reich, architect of the biggest comeback in NFL postseason history, has found a new headset to wear, as the Carolina Panthers named him the franchise's sixth full-time head coach. The hire comes just two months after Reich was removed from the Indianapolis Colts' top spot, where he amassed a 40-33-1 record over four-plus seasons.
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Joe Burrow’s Hometown Goes All-In On Decorating Ahead Of AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's hometown is behind the Bengals quarterback in full force. Check out all of the decorations surrounding The Plains and Athens, Ohio, as the MVP finalist gets ready for his second-straight AFC Championship Game appearance. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Trade Up, Draft Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest Mock
While their year didn't end the way they wanted it to, the 2022 season showed that there is plenty of reason to be optimistic for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Geno Smith emerged as a potential franchise quarterback while their rookie class, headlined by cornerback Tariq Woolen and running back Kenneth Walker III, showed they can be cornerstones to build around.
Tri-City Herald
Best Colts to Put in Matt Eberflus’ Bears System
Past ties in the NFL are tough to sever. Sometimes it's better not to sever them. When Matt Eberflus came over to the Bears as head coach they started sorting through available leftovers from the Indianapolis Colts to fill out their Tampa-2 style of defense. They brought in defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and linebacker Matthew Adams as players who knew their defensive scheme.
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Interviewing Former Team Captain For Offensive Coaching Staff
FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots continue to reconstruct their coaching staff for the upcoming season, several familiar faces find themselves on the team’s short list of candidates. With the hiring of new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien (who signed on for his second tour of duty with...
