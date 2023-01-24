Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DFT Communications Makes History with its First-Ever Live Local Video Service!Jeremy BrowerFredonia, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersJamestown, NY
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in New YorkBryan DijkhuizenLakewood, NY
Related
erienewsnow.com
Tour of PACA Building Includes Interesting Artifacts
Erie City Council, on February 1, is expected to approve the first building to be named to the city's Historical Preservation List. It's the PACA building on State Street. It's loaded with history and I want to take a tour. What better person to teach me about this building than...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Senior Home Improvement Effort Could Finally Be Fully Funded Soon
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — After months debate, a program to help improve senior citizen’s homes in Jamestown may finally be funded in its entirety. Presenting to the city’s finance committee, Assessor Lisa Volpe says there were 303 applicants for the program with 257 being eligible. In total, to cover all requests, almost $1.878 million dollars would be needed.
erienewsnow.com
47th Annual March for Life in Downtown Erie
Dozens of people braced the cold for the 47th annual March for Life in Perry Square. This is the first march since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the summer of 2022, but participants said more work still needs to be done. Karen Bollard has been walking for the...
erienewsnow.com
Corry Community Center to Host Health & Wellness Fair
In partnership with the Corry Memorial Hospital, Adagio Health, and the Erie County Department of Health, the City of Corry is hosting a Health & Wellness Fair. The wellness fair will take place at the Corry Community Center on Monday, January 30th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They event...
erienewsnow.com
Early Learning Education Pre-Apprenticeship Announced
There was a vital donation for Millcreek students in the Early Childhood Education track. The organization, Early Connections partnered with North West Pennsylvania Job Connect to create a pipeline straight from high school to the job force. These vital resources will help students reach all the criteria they need to...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission To Vote On New Doe Tag Regulations
Hunting is pretty popular here in Erie, and this Saturday could make things a lot easier for hunters to get doe tags. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is meeting on Jan. 28 to vote on a new regulation for doe tags. "The hunting season in Pennsylvania adds a ton to our...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Sports Center is a Second Home for Erie Athletes: Community Gem
Earlier this week Erie News Now broke the story of the student dormitory off Oliver Rd. in Summit Township. being purchased by the current owner of the Erie Bank Sports Park. While its being used by international students now, Troy's plan is to utilize the space for athletes visiting for camps.
erienewsnow.com
Parents Arrested In Cattaraugus County Following Fatal Overdose Of Baby Boy
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Parents of a two-year-old who died last year from a fentanyl overdose in Pennsylvania were arrested in Cattaraugus County this week. Two fugitives from justice, 45-year-old Nicole Ann Stauffer of Bethlehem Pa. and 25-year-old Christian Brewster of Friendship, NY, were wanted on involuntary manslaughter charges by Bethlehem Pennsylvania Police, a suburb of Allentown, Pa.
erienewsnow.com
New Convenience Store Opens on Erie's West Side
A new business joined Erie's West side Thursday morning. KT Mart, a convenience store named after the owner parents held their ribbon cutting. Located at 351 West 26th St., the owner is excited to fill the need in that neighborhood. "Residents are really excited, they are really welcoming it seems...
erienewsnow.com
World Ninja League Qualifier Comes to Erie
Hundreds of athletes, young and old got a chance to compete in the World Ninja League Qualifier this weekend. Sinai Sports on West 15th Street hosted the two-day qualifier. Six different divisions competed this weekend including kids, mature kids, pre-teens, teens, adults, and masters. The World Ninja League is an...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Zoo Provides Opportunity to Name Madagascar Hissing Cockroach for Valentine’s Day
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — The Erie Zoo has a unique opportunity for people to show their love this Valentine’s Day. The Zoo is giving people the opportunity to name a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach after your Valentine or your Un-Valentine. The Zoo said this is a great...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Woman Crashes Into School Bus During Winter Weather
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown woman has been charged following an incident that led to an accident involving a school bus Thursday morning. Officers were called to the location of a motor vehicle accident on Route 394 in the Town of North Harmony around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
erienewsnow.com
Chief Fire Inspector: Propane Heater Linked to House Fire that Injured Four People
Investigators say an east Erie fire that injured four people was started around a propane heater. The fire broke out on January 12, inside a home on East 13th and Ash Streets. A total of four people were injured. Two of them were treated in Erie, while the other two...
erienewsnow.com
Truck Ends up in Pond in Concord Township
Pennsylvania State Police have cited the driver after a truck ended up in a pond in Concord Township, Erie County, Wednesday night. It happened on Route 77/Spartansburg Highway north of Erie County Line Rd. around 11:51 p.m. A 46-year-old Spartansburg man was heading north in a Dodge pickup truck when...
erienewsnow.com
Morelli Retires as Warren Head Football Coach
After 42 years in high school football, Warren head coach Mark Morelli is calling it a career. Morelli submitted a letter to the Warren School District Thursday informing them of his decision. Morelli has spent the last six seasons with the Dragons program, leading Warren to a 29-29 record with...
Comments / 0