ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

JD PicKell sets expectations for Notre Dame in 2023

By Nick Kosko
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fsOiz_0kPZQFDy00
(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Notre Dame has high expectations for the 2023 season, according to On3 host J.D. PicKell.

With the addition of Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman, Notre Dame has a veteran quarterback and can only go higher. Marcus Freeman won nine games in his first season as head coach.

But with that and more coming back for Notre Dame, PicKell broke down the expectations for the Fighting Irish on The Hard Count.

“The expectations in South Bend, anytime you wear the golden dome, it’s high,” PicKell said. “Like it’s high expectations, the bar is always set high for the good folks at Notre Dame, and it should be one of the most recognizable brands in all of sports, not just college football. I truly believe that. So, last year for Marcus Freeman I think it was a success. I mean, we said before they even started, if the world falls apart, I think Notre Dame can win eight games. They won nine.

“Okay, and it felt like at times the world fell apart (like against Marshall). Tyler Buchner goes down early in the season. There was a lot working against you. All you did was collect yourself after an 0-2 start, won nine games. Oh, by the way, Marcus Freeman currently has a top 10 recruiting class at the time of recording this. So Notre Dame is starting to get some momentum.”

Notre Dame’s potential in 2023

Notre Dame had playoff aspirations and expectations prior to the 2022 season but got off to a rough start. With a guy like Hartman presumably under center next fall, reaching the final four is more realistic.

“But this year, in 2023, the expectation will be alright, next step,” PicKell said. “Let’s take the next step as a program. There’s no conference to win obviously. So let’s make the College Football Playoff. That’s what we do here. Last year, whether Brian Kelly was there or not, probably would have been right around what they accomplished. This next year we’ll be okay.

“We have the quarterback. We’ve got the right guys returning. Let’s go win something man. Let’s go get it done. So I’m fired up to watch Notre Dame. I think they’re one of the sneakiest teams in all college football. We’re going to talk a lot about them going forward.”

Hartman finished his Wake Forest career with 12,967 yards, 110 touchdowns, 41 interceptions and a 59.1% completion percentage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times-Union Newspaper

No. 1 NorthWood Tames Tigers For First Win At Warsaw In 20 Years

Hosting 3A No. 1 NorthWood at the Tiger Den Friday night with huge Northern Lakes Conference implications, the Warsaw Tigers fought valiantly for all four quarters but were unable to convert enough chances to pull off the victory. The Panthers won 53-36 for their first triumph at the Tiger Den in just over 20 years.
WARSAW, IN
onfocus.news

Massive High School Sports Complex Expected to Generate $65M Annually

Front Office Sports reported that a huge high school athletics facility is about to be built in Indiana, projected to generate $65 million in annual revenue. Located in Mishawaka, Indiana(population 51,000) the 230,000 square foot facility with host tournaments for football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, tennis and other sports. Read more...
MISHAWAKA, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Pastor Cedric Oliver of Embassies of Christ passes

Pastor Cedric Oliver (photo credit: Embassies of Christ website) The Sunday, January 22nd post on the Facebook page of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries announced the passing of its co-pastor Dr. Cedric Oliver. The church was founded in 1990 by Pastor Oliver and his wife Joyce Oliver. Embassies of Christ...
GARY, IN
indiana105.com

Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’

Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Northwest Indiana continues to see some of state's highest unemployment rates

Lake County once again has Indiana's highest unemployment rate. Lake County's December unemployment rate was 4.4 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. But some specific areas were higher. Hobart and Merrillville had unemployment rates of 4.8 percent, while Gary's was 7.2 percent. Most of the region has...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
indiana105.com

Multiple School Lockouts, Threat Determined Non-Credible

Authorities say multiple schools in Porter County began receiving threats from an unknown caller this morning and it was determined to be a non-credible threat. Officials said many police agencies, including Porter County Sheriffs Police, Valparaiso Police, and Portage Police, began working together and investigating the credibility of the threat and origin. A news release also said some schools went on lockdowns and some on lockouts out of precaution. “All agencies will be working toward filing charges on the person responsible and holding them accountable for their actions,” police said in a news release.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WNDU

1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
100K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy