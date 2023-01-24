ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3 Consensus 4-star OT Michael Uini recaps junior day visit to Texas

By Joe Cook
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Michael Uini (Justin Wells/Inside Texas)

2024 Copperas Cove (Texas) offensive lineman Michael Uini is no stranger to the Texas campus. His weekend visit for the Longhorns' junior day was his fourth, according to On3.

