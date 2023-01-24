On3 Consensus 4-star OT Michael Uini recaps junior day visit to Texas

And Texas are set to face off Saturday afternoon in arguably the premier matchup of this year’s 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Volunteers and Longhorns faced off previously a year ago in the 2022 SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Austin, a game in which Texas won, 52-51. Ranked as the No. 4 team in the country according to the latest AP Poll, Tennessee comes into this matchup with a 17-3 overall record, one that includes a 7-1 mark in SEC play. The Volunteers are also currently on a three-game winning streak that dates back to January 17, one that includes’ wins over Mississippi State, LSU, and Georgia.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO