On3 Consensus 4-star OT Michael Uini recaps junior day visit to Texas
2024 Copperas Cove (Texas) offensive lineman Michael Uini is no stranger to the Texas campus. His weekend visit for the Longhorns' junior day was his fourth, according to On3.
2024 Copperas Cove (Texas) offensive lineman Michael Uini is no stranger to the Texas campus. His weekend visit for the Longhorns' junior day was his fourth, according to On3.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0