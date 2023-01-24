LIVE from Savannah: 4-star TE Michael Smith's announcement ceremony

Photo: On3

Shane Beamer’s South Carolina Gamecocks program was the first to extend a Power 5 offer to Savannah (Georgia) Calvary Day tight end Michael Smith.

The 2024 standout from the Peach State has an announcement ceremony scheduled at his high school today beginning at 12:05 p.m. EST.

Gamecock Central is on hand for the announcement and will have live video, assuming the connection holds up, a caveat we always tell our readers and viewers ahead of time.

We will also have live updates on The Insiders Forum, our premium fan community.

LIVE updates from Calvary Day!

• Subscribe to Gamecock Central until Aug. 31 for only $29.99

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has a public final three of Arkansas, Ohio State, and the Gamecocks. His original top eight also consisted of Alabama, Florida, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas.

Numerous other programs – Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Louisville, Florida State, Tennessee, Michigan, and more – have also extended an offer to Smith.

“It was really like a family environment with all three of them,” Smith told On3 of why he chose his final three schools. “I felt at home when I visited, it didn’t feel like a first time thing. I felt like I belonged there and the atmosphere felt like it was built for me. Plus the communication was always there. We always communicated. I always had a coach to talk to; if I wasn’t on the phone with one coach, I had another coach that I could talk to.”

The 2024 On3 Consensus, which averages the rankings for all the major recruiting services, ranks Pringle as the number 6 tight end in the country for his cycle. Additionally, Smith is ranked by the On3 Consensus as the nation’s number 146 prospect regardless of position and number 23 in the state of Georgia.

Academics are an important aspect of Smith’s recruitment.

“I’d say praying about it,” Smith said when asked what he will be considering in his commitment. “Plus, even I’d say my major because I don’t want to go to a school just to play football.”

• Subscribe (for free) to the Gamecock Central YouTube page!

If Smith picks the Gamecocks he would be its third commitment in the 2024 class, joining Dante Reno, a four-star quarterback, and four-star offensive tackle prospect Kam Pringle. It would also represent one of the better starts to a class in recent memory.

Discuss Gamecocks football recruiting and the Michael Smith recruitment on The Insiders Forum!