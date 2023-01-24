CINCINNATI, Ohio - No matter what happens in Sunday’s AFC Championship game, the Bengals have already won the long game. Of course, the goal is reaching and, more importantly, winning the Super Bowl. Quarterback Joe Burrow has made it clear that the Bengals’ new standard is the Super Bowl. This isn’t the Bengals team that lost seven straight playoff games following a 15-year postseason down. No, this isn’t the same Bengals team that was seen by some outside of Cincinnati as a laughingstock.

