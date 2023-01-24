ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

CINCINNATI, OH
Will the Bengals’ mastery over the Chiefs continue in AFC Championship rematch? Michael Niziolek prediction

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati is looking to make history when it heads to Kansas City this weekend for the AFC Championship. The Bengals can become the first team since the Houston Oilers in 1979 and 1980 to win back-to-back AFC titles on the road. This was a team that just last year went into the wild card round at Tennessee never having won a road playoff game (0-7).
CINCINNATI, OH
The Bengals have transformed Cincinnati into a winning destination: Mohammad Ahmad

CINCINNATI, Ohio - No matter what happens in Sunday’s AFC Championship game, the Bengals have already won the long game. Of course, the goal is reaching and, more importantly, winning the Super Bowl. Quarterback Joe Burrow has made it clear that the Bengals’ new standard is the Super Bowl. This isn’t the Bengals team that lost seven straight playoff games following a 15-year postseason down. No, this isn’t the same Bengals team that was seen by some outside of Cincinnati as a laughingstock.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland Cavaliers fade late, finish road trip with 112-100 loss to Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The wait continues for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite leading for much of the night, the Cavaliers faded late and lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 112-100, in the final matchup of their three-game road trip Friday night. Cleveland went 1-2 on this roadie and is just 10-16 away from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavs still don’t have a winning record in any of their seven multi-game road trips this season.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
