Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
'Shotgun Wedding' loads up a Jennifer Lopez rom-com that misfires badly
Although we're almost past the point of having the stench of death surround movies when they head directly to streaming, that assessment applies to "Shotgun Wedding," which loads both barrels with Jennifer Lopez, late-replacement Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Coolidge and still fires blanks. The movie arrives in the US via Amazon, but even that invitation is worth declining.
'You People' squanders a topnotch cast in a movie caught between satire and sitcom
"You People" relies on cringe-inducing moments as the crux of its comedy, as a Jewish guy and a Black Muslim woman (neither of them particularly observant) get engaged, then endure the push and pull of their respective families. A topnotch cast -- down to the tiny cameos -- can't fully redeem material that gets lost somewhere between satire and sitcom as assembled by star Jonah Hill and director Kenya Barris.
'Succession' Season 4 trailer teases the Roy siblings vs. the world
"Succession," the king of prestige TV, is returning this March -- its acid-tongued dialogue, family infighting and meme-worthy moments intact. HBO's latest trailer for "Succession's" fourth season pits three of the Roy siblings (minus, Connor, of course) against their father, the unbeatable titan Logan Roy. When we last left them, Shiv's husband, the typically feeble Tom Wambsgans, fed Logan information that may effectively block the siblings from ever succeeding their father as head honcho of the family company. (HBO and CNN share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)
John Legend shares picture of new baby girl
John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media. The singer and his wife Chrissy Teigen recently welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens, who shares Legend's birth surname. Legend is holding the baby in the picture, captioned, "Our new love." Teigen commented, "eeeee I love her." "Saturday Night...
