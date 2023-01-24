ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

LISTEN: Keith Carter is evaluating everything with Kermit Davis and Ole Miss basketball

By Ben Garrett
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43PTNq_0kPZQ2pm00
Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter joins the Spirit's Talk of Champions podcast

In this edition of Talk of Champions, Ben Garrett is joined by Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter to discuss a wide-range of topics.

