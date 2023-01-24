ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina signee Collin Murray-Boyles, "I'm going to bring that grit"

By Jamie Shaw
On3.com
 3 days ago
South Carolina signee Collin Murray-Boyles (Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral)

Collin Murray-Boyles committed to South Carolina prior to the July live period this summer. He chose the Gamecocks over the likes of St. Bonaventure and SMU.

The No. 114 player in the 2023 On3 150 has been one of the most consistent players this season on the NIBC Circuit for Pleasant Grove (UT) Wasatch Academy. Listed as a 6-foot-8 forward, he has been averaging close to a double-double with efficiency this season.

Through 12 games charted this season, the native of Columbia, South Carolina, is averaging 14.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.5 steals.

Here is my recent conversation with Collin Murray-Boyles.

Collin Murray-Boyles

What can South Carolina fans expect from Collin Murray-Boyles?

Murray-Boyles: “It’s that grit, really. Me coming in with a competitive edge, trying to get the team better.”

What is the next step in your development?

Murray-Boyles: “Just staying in shape with my conditioning so I can have my wind up when I get there.”

What was the staff’s recruiting pitch to you throughout the process?

Murray-Boyles: “It wasn’t anything crazy, really. My family and me, we’re from South Carolina, and we’re South Carolina people. So right when I got that offer, I knew it would be great. So I just took it and went with it.”

What are your expectations for your role as a freshman?

Murray-Boyles: “I don’t have any expectations. I’m going to do whatever he needs me to do. Whatever the role coach gives me, I will embrace it.”

What are you most looking forward to, stepping foot on campus?

Murray-Boyles: “Getting back to that home environment, that home vibe. I cannot wait to get back to there. The whole city; I just can’t wait to get back to the city I love.”

What is your message to Gamecock fans?

Murray-Boyles: “Y’all got to be ready. I’m coming, we coming.”

On3.com

