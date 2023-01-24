ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Tri-City Herald

Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119

Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second in voting for the...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Joel Embiid Reveals Message to Shake Milton, Georges Niang

The Philadelphia 76ers weren’t the best version of themselves during the first half of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Denver Nuggets. As Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets were finding tons of success on both ends of the floor, even draining 66 percent of their shots, you could sense frustration coming from Philadelphia’s side.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Without Luka Doncic, Mavs lose again, this time to Jazz

Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points and rookie Walker Kessler amassed his 10th double-double to help the Utah Jazz overcome the short-handed Dallas Mavericks 108-100 Saturday night in Salt Lake City. Kessler finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots, and Malik Beasley added 19 points as the Jazz...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Tri-City Herald

Jaylen Brown’s OT surge lifts Celtics over Lakers

Jaylen Brown scored 37 points and pulled down nine rebounds to help the Boston Celtics avoid a season-worst, four-game losing streak by beating the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in overtime on Saturday. The Lakers led 105-102 late in the fourth quarter, but Brown scored inside and was fouled with...
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

Leonard scores 32, Clippers beat Hawks for 5th straight win

Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers, Paul George added 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers won their fifth straight game, a 120-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. “We limited them to 25% from 3 tonight, under 50% from the field, I think...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Phoenix takes on Toronto following overtime win

Toronto Raptors (23-28, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts the Toronto Raptors after the Suns took down the San Antonio Spurs 128-118 in overtime. The Suns have gone 18-8 in home games. Phoenix has a 3-8 record in...
PHOENIX, AZ
Tri-City Herald

Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
PORTLAND, OR
Tri-City Herald

Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against New Orleans after 41-point showing

New Orleans Pelicans (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (32-17, third in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -9.5; over/under is 234. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the New Orleans Pelicans after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 141-131 victory over the Indiana...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

San Antonio takes on Washington, aims to stop 5-game skid

Washington Wizards (23-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (14-36, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into the matchup with Washington after losing five straight games. The Spurs have gone 9-18 at home. San Antonio is 3-22 in games decided by at least...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tri-City Herald

Could Mavs Pursue Trade For Jazz Guard Collin Sexton?

The Utah Jazz should be one of the key sellers that NBA teams are monitoring ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. One team that could benefit from making an upgrade is the Dallas Mavericks. Is there room for both teams to benefit from making a deal together? If so, one name worth considering is Collin Sexton.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Tri-City Herald

Hurricanes take winning streak into home matchup against the Bruins

Boston Bruins (38-6-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (31-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -130, Bruins +109; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to continue a four-game win streak with a victory over the Boston Bruins. Carolina has...
BOSTON, MA

