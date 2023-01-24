ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany Tech refreshes Electrical Systems construction program

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oc0pO_0kPZPRbf00
Special Logo Special Logo

ALBANY – Albany Technical College will hold a special refresh presentation Wednesday for its NCCER Electrical Systems Construction & Maintenance program.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. in Albany Tech's Carlton Construction Academy, Room 124. Program refreshes are used by ATC to introduce existing programs to the community with a new perspective. They provides fresh energy for the program, creating curiosity for those interested in a new career. Technology and instruction often may have changed over the years, and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area.

Comments / 0

Related
The Albany Herald

Transformational groundbreaking

ALBANY — Phoebe held a joint groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for two transformational facilities that, together, represent the largest construction project in the Albany area and the most significant investment in new health care infrastructure in southwest Georgia in recent years. “Phoebe is committed to remaining our region’s largest provider...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Good news, bad new: Coming recession should be moderate

ALBANY — If there’s going to be a recession, better that it be short and sweet — or at least short and mild. While a recession seems to be on the way toward the end of 2023, its duration and impact should be less severe than other recent economic downturns, according to a prediction by the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business.
ALBANY, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

New Albany manufactured-home community sells for $3.65 million

A fund related to UMH Properties Inc. acquired a 118-homesite manufactured-home development in Albany for $3.65 million. The new community, called Mighty Oak, sits on 26 acres. UMH Properties, a New Jersey-based real estate investment trust (REIT), purchased the asset through its qualified opportunity zone fund. The property is the REIT’s first community in Georgia and the second to be acquired by the fund.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

An Evening for ABAC fundraiser scheduled Feb. 25

TIFTON — A fun night of food, dancing, and supporting student scholarships will take place at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s annual “An Evening for ABAC” on Feb. 25. The event, which will be held at the Tifton Campus Conference Center, will include a silent auction, a...
TIFTON, GA
The Albany Herald

Georgia Southwestern hosts inaugural Gold Force Gala

AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University hosted the inaugural Gold Force Gala recently in the GSW Storm Dome with more than 230 guests raising money for student scholarships as part of the ongoing Propel campaign. The sold-out event began with a cocktail reception and silent auction followed by dinner...
AMERICUS, GA
The Albany Herald

Politics is a no-no at Mayor's Prayer Breakfast

ALBANY — In today’s ultra-sensitive, ultra-partisan political climate, you mention any elected position — say “mayor” — and you can expect some kind of political blowback. But politics has nothing to do with the annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast that has been going strong in...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany police look for man wanted on rape, incest charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a man wanted for sex and child crimes. Rufus Lee Sherman, 54, is wanted for rape, incest, and first-degree cruelty to children charges, APD says. He stands 6′0″ and weighs around 200 pounds.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany police seek rape suspect

ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a rape suspect. Anthony Latroy Reeves, 33, is accused of raping a sleeping victim, police said. His last known address was in the 1900 block of Keystone Avenue in Albany. It was a transformational day...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Man charged in Albany rape incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to a rape incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Victor Washington, 64, was charged in connection to the rape incident that happened on Jan. 17 in the 2200 block of Heather Drive. The victim was a family member, according to APD.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

The day after: Damage left behind after EF-2 tornado strikes Cook Co.

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Storms that went through Southwest Georgia on Sunday left behind damage to deal with on Monday morning. The majority of the damage is in Cook County after the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down — six years to the exact date a deadly EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of seven people in Cook County.
COOK COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo Police Officer died Saturday evening during a police pursuit, according to the Cairo Police Department. Around 5 p.m. a Grady County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of 10th Street and Robinson Avenue. The Cairo Police officer came in to assist. The...
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

APD looking for rape suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help finding a rape suspect. Anthony Reeves is wanted in connection to a rape incident. Police said the victim was sexually assaulted in their sleep. Reeve’s last known address is in the 1900 block of Keystone...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany man arrested on gun charges

ALBANY – A southwest Georgia resident with a violent criminal history including convictions for aggravated assault and gang participation has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm. Omar Malik Miller, 35, of Albany, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Leslie...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Shooting Incident in the 1000 block of S Harding St

The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in the 1000 block of S Harding St. It is confirmed that a 38-year-old male was shot in the head and currently is in critical condition. The incident happened before 2:00 P.M. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

‘Prolific’ meth trafficker 1 of 6 arrested in Worth Co. drug bust

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Six suspects, including a “prolific” meth trafficker, have been arrested as part of a drug operation in Worth County, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). Here is who was arrested:. Justin Vinson, 40, charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine. Angela...
SYLVESTER, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
10K+
Followers
200
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy