Albany Tech refreshes Electrical Systems construction program

Special Logo Special Logo

ALBANY – Albany Technical College will hold a special refresh presentation Wednesday for its NCCER Electrical Systems Construction & Maintenance program.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. in Albany Tech's Carlton Construction Academy, Room 124. Program refreshes are used by ATC to introduce existing programs to the community with a new perspective. They provides fresh energy for the program, creating curiosity for those interested in a new career. Technology and instruction often may have changed over the years, and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area.