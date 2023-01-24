ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Homa comes from 5 back to win Farmers Open by 2 strokes

Max Homa did what his beloved Los Angeles Dodgers couldn't do in October — win in San Diego. The L.A.-area native came from five shots off the lead to win the Farmers Insurance Open by two strokes over Keegan Bradley on Saturday at Torrey Pines, where Jon Rahm imploded early and missed a shot at winning his third straight start and moving to No. 1 in the world.
Max Homa Storms Back at Farmers to Capture 6th PGA Tour Title

“For some of us SoCal boys, it’s a comfort thing really,” Max Homa said during a mid-round interview with CBS Sports on Friday. The statement proved to be prescient, as Homa captured his sixth PGA Tour victory at the Farmers Insurance Open one day later—it was his fourth win in the state of California and the second trophy for Homa in the 2022-2023 season, following his dramatic defense of the Fortinent Championship title in Napa. Homa won $1.566 million for Saturday's victory.
