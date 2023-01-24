“For some of us SoCal boys, it’s a comfort thing really,” Max Homa said during a mid-round interview with CBS Sports on Friday. The statement proved to be prescient, as Homa captured his sixth PGA Tour victory at the Farmers Insurance Open one day later—it was his fourth win in the state of California and the second trophy for Homa in the 2022-2023 season, following his dramatic defense of the Fortinent Championship title in Napa. Homa won $1.566 million for Saturday's victory.

