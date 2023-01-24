SMITH: Unlike past national champions, voters won't play huge role in Georgia football's three-peat attempt

Read full article on original website
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta areaAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Gentrification In Westside AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
dawgpost.com
Ohio State Commitment Visiting Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs This Weekend
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will be hosting one of the nation’s top prospects this weekend. He’s also a current Ohio State commitment. That would be elite 2025 cornerback, Jontae Gilbert. A playmaking sophomore defensive back out of Douglass High School in Atlanta, the long,...
Clayton Schools to dedicate gym for former Falcon, Golden State Warrior
Clayton County Schools will on Friday dedicate the gym of Jonesboro High School for professional athlete brothers Toney ...
247Sports
Running Back Jaylen Foster Commits to GSU
Georgia State Football is deep into winter workouts on the field but still looking to add talented prospects to the 2023 class and did just that on Wednesday afternoon as Emerald High School (SC) Running Back Jaylen Foster committed to the Panthers. He took to Twitter to announce his decision:
Redditors explode on ‘piece of s---’ Georgia Gov. Kemp for national guard deployment: 'Delete Atlanta PD'
Reddit users ripped into Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the Atlanta Police Department when National Guard troops were activated following violent protests.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia House Representative for District 75 Resigns, Special Election to Fill Vacancy in March
Notice is hereby given that a Special Election shall be held on March 21, 2023, in Clayton County for Georgia House District 75 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Representative Mike Glanton. A run-off, if needed, shall be held on April 18, 2023. Qualifying for the special election shall be held at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office at 2 MLK Jr. Drive, Suite 802, Floyd West Tower, Atlanta, Georgia 30334.
City of Atlanta ignored outcry against spending $90M on ‘Cop City’
As I sit down on this cold January morning to share my thoughts on the events that unfolded on Saturday, Jan. 21, I’m left with the reality that we must have an honest discussion about where we are and why. I am a sixth-generation Georgian. I am a son...
QSR magazine
Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia groups and activists respond to violent protests in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Following a string of recent violent incidents in Atlanta, two groups are speaking out over the city’s proposed public safety training center. A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office confirmed to Atlanta News First they are seeking to prosecute 18 people for domestic...
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
WSB Radio morning host Scott Slade announced today that he will be stepping down after 32 years at the post....
Celebrating 75: A look back at ‘Snowmageddon’ and the changes it brought
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is taking a look at the biggest events in Georgia history as WSB-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary. One of the biggest stories to impact Georgians in recent years was Snowmageddon, which happened nearly nine years ago this month. The snowstorm and its aftermath...
Atlanta Activists Say Those Committing Violence Are Not Connected To Atlanta Protesters
Multimedia personality and youth advocate Shar Bates joined The Rashad Richey Morning Show to provide clear distinctions between Atlanta activists and the recent violence demonstrated by out-of-state visitors.
atlantafi.com
The Original Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening In Metro Atlanta This Week
The Original Hot Chicken, launched by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, is gearing up to bring Nashville-style hot chicken to metro Atlanta’s northwest suburbs. The area already has some of the best hot chicken in the Southeast, so this should be interesting. The grand opening of The Original Hot Chicken restaurant...
claytoncrescent.org
State rep collapses at Gold Dome
UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: CORRECTS recognition date of Dr. Indrakrishnan. A state representative from Richmond County passed out during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol Wednesday. Rep. Karlton Howard (D-129) fainted on the House steps and was immediately rendered aid by Rep. Dr. Michelle Au (D-50), an anaesthesiologist who...
Person killed near Marietta Street, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed Friday morning near Marietta Street, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to 30 Marietta Street NW after one person was reportedly shot. When police arrived, they found one man who...
Henry County Daily Herald
Wendy's Fan-Favorite Frosty Flavor Makes Triumphant Return to the Menu
Wendy's beloved Vanilla Frosty is officially making a comeback!. Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
Gov. Kemp declares 15-day State of Emergency, deploys National Guard after violent protests
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a 15-day state of emergency in Georgia and deployed the National Guard in anticipation of continued protests over a proposed Atlanta police training facility. As part of the emergency declaration, Kemp has called up 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops. The State of...
AccessAtlanta
Bottoms up! You can’t miss this Atlanta happy hour deal
Grab your friends and raise a glass to making new memories at Marlow’s Tavern during happy hour, weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. If you haven’t made your way to Marlow’s to try out their happy hour menu yet, it’s time to do just that! A few of my friends and I met up and ordered a bunch of items from their menu to share. One of the first things I noticed about Marlow’s was the warm, neighborhood vibe it gives off. I’m already planning for future hangouts, birthdays, and plenty of happy hour celebrations.
fox5atlanta.com
'My goal was to stamp cancer out of my life': FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor shares surgery update
ATLANTA - Sixteen months after her cancer diagnosis, Aungelique Proctor is back on FOX 5 News, and things are getting back to normal. "I feel great," Proctor says. "It's fairly amazing how well I'm doing. I have energy. I'm working out, I'm eating." It's been a long road, since we...
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough Pastor shares progression being made for Malachi Project
McDONOUGH — Terrell “Terry” Scott III is very happy with the progression being made at the site of his outreach program to provide after-school care and mentoring programs to children in the McDonough community. Scott, the founder of the River Refuge nonprofit and senior pastor at Passion-Life...
Make it a Double: Second Whataburger Atlanta-Area Restaurant Opens Jan. 26
Woodstock outpost joins recently-debuted Kennesaw location; plans call for nine more locations in 2023.
