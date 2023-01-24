ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU checks in on 4-star quarterback

By Billy Embody
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1LA5_0kPZPLYX00
LSU QB coach Joe Sloan. (Billy Embody - On3)

LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan checked in on another top flight quarterback for the 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday morning.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

LSU Tigers focused on their final 2023 recruiting target

The LSU Tigers are wrapping up the recruiting trail as National Signing Day approaches. However, Brian Kelly’s staff remains dedicated to their final 2023 target in defensive lineman Jamel Howard. Jamel Howard remains one of the top uncommitted recruits in the 2023 class. The three-star recruit from Marist High...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Comeback

LSU professor sends clear message to Brian Kelly & football team

This week, it was revealed that the LSU Tigers football team accidentally overpaid head coach Brian Kelly by more than $1 million last season due to an accounting mistake that sent duplicate payments to multiple accounts. And one LSU professor is using this as ammo to criticize the way the university treats its football program Read more... The post LSU professor sends clear message to Brian Kelly & football team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU Tigers agree to major neutral site kickoff game

The LSU Tigers have agreed to a non-conference game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium in 2027. The contest will serve as the Texas Kickoff, a Week 1 marquee college football opener. LSU has appeared in the Texas Kickoff twice, including a 2014 win over Wisconsin and a 2017...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

LSU made big Brian Kelly payment mistake

LSU made a pretty awkward mistake when it came to paying coach Brian Kelly this season. A report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor found that LSU accidentally paid Kelly over $1 million more than he was owed, according to Holly Duchmann of the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The report suggests that the school began... The post LSU made big Brian Kelly payment mistake appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU mistakenly overpaid Brian Kelly more than $1 million. Here's how they'll adjust.

A state legislative audit found that the LSU athletic department overpaid Brian Kelly by more than $1 million during his first year as football coach. Kelly was overpaid $1,001,368 in supplemental payments during the 2022 fiscal year. LSU made double payments in May and June to Kelly's LLC, then continued to make supplemental payments to the coach directly, resulting in monthly double payments until LSU management detected it in November.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Louisiana Auditor reports erroneous double-payments to Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly mistakenly received erroneous double-payments that went to both the coach and Kelly’s LLC, however, the school enacted an adjusted pay schedule to recoup the funds by the end of fiscal 2023. The report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office noted that the university began making supplemental payments...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today

There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
LOUISIANA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Livvy Dunne gives idea of how much she makes in NIL money

Livvy Dunne is the highest-earning female college athlete in the Name, Image and Likeness realm. But just how much money does she take in? She recently gave us an idea. Dunne, who is a junior and member of LSU’s gymnastics team, conducted an interview with TODAY and was asked to give an idea of her... The post Livvy Dunne gives idea of how much she makes in NIL money appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox5ny.com

LSU student Madison Brooks investigation: Cause of death revealed

The Louisiana State University student who died after being raped in the back of car died of "multiple traumatic injuries" after being hit by a car. Four people were arrested in connection with the rape of Madison Brooks but three of them have reportedly bonded out of jail. Kaivon Deondre...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Big rig blown over along I-10 on dark and stormy night in Acadiana

Severe storms rocked Acadiana Tuesday evening. Along Interstate 10 east between Rayne and Duson, gutsy winds blew over an 18-wheel big-rig. The powerful winds blowing that truck over into a water filled ditch along the highway. The truck driver was able to safely climb out of his cab. Wind gusts...
LAFAYETTE, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
100K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy