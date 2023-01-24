Newcomer Profile: Get to know three-star CB Signee Cristian Conyer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After six seasons at the helm of Warren East Football, Head Coach Jeff Griffith will be resigning from the head coaching position. In his personal statement he says “I have informed my players of my decision to resign my position as head football coach at Warren East High School, and with that will soon be retiring from education after 28 years. I am confident in leaving the football program with a strong returning nucleus of players with high expectations heading into the 2023 season. The underpinnings of the program are as strong as they have been from middle school to high school in a long time.”

