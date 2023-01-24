Read full article on original website
Related
Moxee Gang Member Gets 12 Years for Drug Trafficking, Weapons
The 21-year-old man was a member of a well-known Yakima Valley gang. The suspect, Alexis Sanchez-Gomez of Moxee, was actually 'discovered' during a drive-by shooting investigation in Yakima in 2021. On October 21st, a 34-year-old man wearing a red shirt was fatally gunned down while walking on a sidewalk. Federal officials say red is associated with the Norteno Gangs in the Yakima Valley, while blue is linked to Sotrteno gangs. It is believed the victim, who had no gang ties, was shot for this reason, likely by Sorteno.
Prosser Police Warn NOT to Approach Suspect Wanted in Shooting
Prosser Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting. Police are searching for Emmanuel Munoz. The suspect has a warrant for his arrest in connection to the shooting on January 18th which left another man injured. Munoz was last seen driving a 2017 blue Subaru WRX...
Richland Police Arrest 3 Drunk Drivers in a Single Night
Richland Police encountered 3 alleged drunk drivers on Friday evening. According to the Richland Police Department's Facebook page, all 3 allegedly impaired drivers ran their vehicles into stationary objects. The 3 suspects will be spending time at the Benton County Jail for their behavior. From the United States Department of...
Just in Time for Levy, Finley Residents Get Own Ballot Box
It may not have been known to many, but before this new ballot box was installed, Finley residents had to drive some distance to drop off ballots. Over the weekend, the news was put out about the new Benton County ballot drop box in Finley that has been installed in front of Finley Middle School. It was 'officially' opened Friday, January 20th.
Yakima and Centralia Lawmaker’s Look to Curb Emergency Powers
A pair of Republican lawmakers are introducing another bill in an attempt to curb the Governor's Emergency Powers. 14th District Rep. Chris Corry R-Yakima and 20th District Rep. Peter Abbarno R-Centralia are co-sponsoring HB 1535. The Bill had it's first reading Monday the 24th and was referred to State Government & Tribal Relations Commitee.
