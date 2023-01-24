Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco to Welcome Second HEB Store in JuneAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
NBA Superstar Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Related
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news
While the Cincinnati Bengals might be enjoying the underdog role throughout their NFL playoff run this season, they won’t technically be the underdogs when they travel into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend. And that’s some pretty historic news. While the Bengals did open the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Albany Herald
Bengals Starters Jonah Williams, Alex Cappa Out vs. Chiefs
As the Bengals prepare to face the Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC championship game, they will be without two key offensive linemen. The team announced, Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa will both miss the game with their respective injuries.
Albany Herald
Rams name Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator
The Los Angeles Rams hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to the same position Friday. LaFleur replaces Liam Coen, who returned to Kentucky as that school's offensive coordinator.
Albany Herald
Joe Burrow Reveals Super Smash Bros. Is Part of His Road Game Routine
Joe Burrow and the Bengals have been preparing all week to take on the Chiefs in the AFC championship game on Sunday. However, rather than pouring over even more tape or discussing the gameplan in excruciating detail, Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback has a different plan for Saturday’s flight to Kansas City: play Super Smash Bros.
Albany Herald
Report: Tua Tagovailoa still in protocol, to miss Pro Bowl
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will miss next week's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Friday. Tagovailoa continues to meet with multiple doctors and specialists and there have been no setbacks regarding his long-term health, per the report.
Albany Herald
Futures faves: Preseason longshots Jalen Hurts, Eagles top Super Bowl futures board
Hours before the first snap of the preseason in August, the odds on futures bets for Jalen Hurts as Super Bowl MVP and the Philadelphia Eagles claiming the Lombardi Trophy were astronomical. Entering Championship Sunday in the NFL, Hurts and the Eagles are the favorites for those limited-life futures.
Albany Herald
Bengals at Chiefs Odds, Props & Picks
In the playoffs, there's no passer like Patrick Mahomes at home. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Bengals in the AFC Championship game Sunday in a repeat of the 2021 title game that sent Joe Burrow and Cincinnati to the Super Bowl. But there's a significant twist.
Albany Herald
Chiefs clear Patrick Mahomes for AFC title game; Travis Kelce (back) questionable
If there had been any lingering doubt about star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' injury status, it was put to rest Friday when Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Mahomes will start Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes suffered a right ankle injury, reported to be a...
Albany Herald
Falcons name Ryan Nielsen new DC
The Atlanta Falcons named former New Orleans assistant Ryan Nielsen their new defensive coordinator on Friday. Nielsen, 43, replaces the retired Dean Pees.
Isiah Pacheco’s late siblings tragic deaths spur his drive for greatness
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most great athletes are motivated by something bigger than themselves. Their drive may come from an array of different things — money, fame, disrespect, upbringing, family, survival. The source of Isiah Pacheco’s drive is as unmistakable as it is unbreakable. The 23-year-old Chiefs rookie running back, who got to Kansas City and the AFC Championship game Sunday against the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium by way of rural Vineland, N.J., and Rutgers, is driven by family tragedy. Pacheco’s youth was forever scarred by the loss of his brother and sister to murder in a span of less than two years when...
Albany Herald
Braves extend manager Brian Snitker through 2025
For the second time in a span in two years, the Atlanta Braves lengthened the contract of Brian Snitker, extending the World Series-winning manager Friday for one more season through 2025. No financial terms of the deal were reported.
Albany Herald
Clippers, Hawks put winning ways to the test
The Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers will both try to keep their momentum going when they meet Saturday in Atlanta. Atlanta has won seven of its last 10 games after a 137-132 shootout victory over Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Clippers pounded San Antonio 138-100 on Thursday and have won four in a row -- their longest streak of the season.
Albany Herald
Struggling Rockets, Pistons looking for progress
The leading contenders for the top pick in this year's draft cross paths in Detroit on Saturday night. It's the worst of the worst by NBA standards, as the last place team in the Western Conference visits the bottom feeder in the Eastern Conference. The Houston Rockets have lost 20 of their last 22 games, while the Detroit Pistons have dropped seven of their last nine games.
Albany Herald
Surging Wizards face struggling Pelicans in New Orleans
The Washington Wizards and the New Orleans Pelicans are heading in different directions as they meet Saturday night in New Orleans. The Wizards have won four games in a row and the Pelicans have lost six consecutive games.
Albany Herald
Rob Gronkowski Picks Bucs as Landing Spot for Tom Brady Over Raiders
The speculation over what Tom Brady decides to do in the next chapter of his career now that he is a free agent is running rampant. Teams are making it known that they would like Brady to join them and the media is running with their own thoughts on what he will do.
Comments / 0