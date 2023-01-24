Read full article on original website
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
Union Berlin beats Hertha in derby, Bayern draws yet again
BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin fans brought fire to the city derby as their team closed the gap on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to one point by beating Hertha Berlin 2-0 on Saturday. Bayern was later held at home by Eintracht Frankfurt to 1-1 for its third consecutive draw....
Chelsea brings in Gusto from Lyon as 16th signing of new era
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea completed its 16th signing in two transfer windows since the club came under new ownership, bringing in France under-21 right back Malo Gusto from Lyon on Sunday. The 19-year-old Gusto moves for a reported 26.3 million pounds ($32.5 million) and will finish the season on...
Barcelona winger Dembélé out after left thigh injury
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé will be sidelined for an undetermined time after he injured a muscle in his left leg on Saturday in the 1-0 win at Girona in the Spanish league. Dembélé has been enjoying his best season at Barcelona. The France...
