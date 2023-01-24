Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Deliberate, inconsiderate vandalism': Jeep driver tears up grass at Tahoe Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Jeep driver was caught on video drifting through the muddy grass in Tahoe Park Friday, causing damages to the field below and frustrating the community. The field, used for anything from walking dogs and taking a stroll to competitive frisbee or softball, now has deep...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Police arrest man after finding unregistered shotgun, meth pipes in vehicle
PARADISE, Calif. - A man was taken into custody by Paradise Police Thursday night after officers say a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia and a unregistered shotgun. At approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, Officer Wood with the Paradise Police Department initiated a traffic stop on...
2news.com
Man on supervised release arrested for alleged possession of stolen property in Nevada County
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man who was allegedly in possession of suspected stolen mail, identification cards, medical benefits cards, checks, counterfeit bills and counterfeiting equipment. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 27, deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Names Drive for...
Investigation launched after 13 cats, 1 hawk found dead
AUBURN, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Placer County after 13 cats and one hawk were found dead in rural Lincoln Jan. 8. All 14 animals had signs of abuse and appeared to have died recently, officials with Placer County Animal Services said. Animal control officers were called...
actionnewsnow.com
Felon arrested for drugs, ghost gun in Chico bust
CHICO, Calif. - Drug agents said they confiscated guns and drugs while serving a search warrant at a home in Chico. Among the items recovered were three illegally possessed handguns, one of which was a self-manufactured ghost gun. The search warrant was issued for the basement of a home at...
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen truck crashed into home in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A late night crash woke up two homeowners in Oroville late Thursday night. The crash happened around 1 a.m. at a home on Galaxy Avenue and Kelly Ridge Road. Action News Now spoke to the homeowner, who said he and his sister were about to go to bed when the crash happened.
actionnewsnow.com
Two arrested after robbery of juvenile in Chico on Saturday
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department have arrested two individuals they say were involved in the robbery of a juvenile victim last weekend. At approximately 7:23 p.m. on January 21, the Chico Police Department received a report of a robber that had occurred in the area of Hooker Oak Avenue and Madrone Avenue in Chico.
CHP: 1 dead, 3 injured in collision involving 3 vehicles in Placer County
(KTXL) — One person died and three others were injured in a collision involving three vehicles in Placer County on Friday. After 4 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol Auburn area were notified of a three-car collision on Interstate 80 east of Penryn Road near Penryn, according to officials. •Video Player Above: Evacuation warning […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Credit card fraud, drug possession in prison
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 21, 2022. Rolland Scott Darby, 52, was arrested at 5:02 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the N Main Street area...
2nd teen suspect in robberies near McClatchy High arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have arrested a second teenage suspect in connection to separate robberies near a Sacramento high school. The first suspect was identified as Keavie Letoria Young Jr., 18. Police said he was found Jan. 17 on the 2900 block of Marconi Avenue and arrested on a felony warrant they obtained. He was allegedly found with a stolen concealed gun on him.
Sacramento sheriff searches for at least one suspect after two teens are shot
RANCHO CORDOVA – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is still searching for at least one suspect after two teens were shot at a Rancho Cordova barbershop Tuesday night. At last check, a sheriff spokesperson said one victim is in very critical condition and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.For hours, the investigators canvassed the popular Mo Better Hair Salon and Barber off Coloma Road and Folsom Boulevard.Without warning, bullets sprayed into the small business plaza. Before deputies arrived at the scene, a man who spoke under the condition of anonymity described the hail of gunfire."Next thing I know, I'm ordering food...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville official sentenced to Placer County jail for embezzlement of public funds
Multiple local agencies hit with fraudulent billing. Roseville, Calif. – On Jan. 25, 2023, the Honorable Judge Eugene Gini sentenced Kenneth Glotzbach, age 55, to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation, which will include submitting to search and seizure of all technology. This sentencing comes...
7th person pleads guilty in Sacramento cocaine, heroin trafficking conspiracy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Jerome Adams of North Highlands is the latest person to plead guilty in an alleged cocaine and heroin trafficking conspiracy in Sacramento. He was among the 15 arrested in 2021 after a 45-count indictment put together by the DEA...
Crash in North Highlands leaves one person hospitalized
(KTXL) — A car rolled over after being involved in an accident that left one person in the vehicle trapped, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. •Video Above: Police search for suspect in shooting near Rancho Cordova Sacramento Metro Fire said that the accident occurred on 32nd Street and Elkhorn Boulevard in North Highlands. […]
Car catches fire on Highway 50 near Folsom Blvd, injures none
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A car fire caused the fourth and fifth lanes on eastbound Highway 50 near Folsom Boulevard to close just before 4 p.m., Saturday. Sacramento Metro Fire crews arrived on scene to a Tesla Model S engulfed in flames. They say the battery compartment spontaneously caught fire when driving at freeway speeds.
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Repeat drunk driver sentenced in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced to five years of formal probation supervision and alcohol monitoring after serving two months in jail. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen of Chico pleaded no contest to four separate DUI offenses and a misdemeanor offense of attempted criminal threats between September and November of 2022.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico PD identifies one suspect in 7-Eleven stabbing
CHICO, Calif. - 8:31 P.M. UPDATE - Chico PD has identified two suspects in a stabbing as Alexander McGregor, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile. Authorities say at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the 7-Eleven on East Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found...
KTVL
UPDATE: Fire knocked down at Butte County's Church in the Barn
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — UPDATE, 6:05 PM:. Fire crews have successfully knocked down the structure fire. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their primary search showed the property as all clear, but they are currently conducting a secondary search. Soon after, they will begin salvage and overhaul of the property.
krcrtv.com
$50,000 reward offered for information leading to murderer's arrest
OROVILLE, Calif. — A $50,000 reward is being offered by the Governor's Reward Program for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the shooting and killing of Tyler Dickson at the Bidwell Canyon Campground in July 2021. According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO),...
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics Detectives
El Dorado County Sheriff Deputy arresting a man for selling fentanyl-related to an overdose death in Elk Grove on Monday, January 23, 2023.Photo byCourtesy of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0