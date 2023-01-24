ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

ABC10

Investigation launched after 13 cats, 1 hawk found dead

AUBURN, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Placer County after 13 cats and one hawk were found dead in rural Lincoln Jan. 8. All 14 animals had signs of abuse and appeared to have died recently, officials with Placer County Animal Services said. Animal control officers were called...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Felon arrested for drugs, ghost gun in Chico bust

CHICO, Calif. - Drug agents said they confiscated guns and drugs while serving a search warrant at a home in Chico. Among the items recovered were three illegally possessed handguns, one of which was a self-manufactured ghost gun. The search warrant was issued for the basement of a home at...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Stolen truck crashed into home in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A late night crash woke up two homeowners in Oroville late Thursday night. The crash happened around 1 a.m. at a home on Galaxy Avenue and Kelly Ridge Road. Action News Now spoke to the homeowner, who said he and his sister were about to go to bed when the crash happened.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two arrested after robbery of juvenile in Chico on Saturday

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department have arrested two individuals they say were involved in the robbery of a juvenile victim last weekend. At approximately 7:23 p.m. on January 21, the Chico Police Department received a report of a robber that had occurred in the area of Hooker Oak Avenue and Madrone Avenue in Chico.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

CHP: 1 dead, 3 injured in collision involving 3 vehicles in Placer County

(KTXL) — One person died and three others were injured in a collision involving three vehicles in Placer County on Friday. After 4 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol Auburn area were notified of a three-car collision on Interstate 80 east of Penryn Road near Penryn, according to officials. •Video Player Above: Evacuation warning […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

2nd teen suspect in robberies near McClatchy High arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have arrested a second teenage suspect in connection to separate robberies near a Sacramento high school. The first suspect was identified as Keavie Letoria Young Jr., 18. Police said he was found Jan. 17 on the 2900 block of Marconi Avenue and arrested on a felony warrant they obtained. He was allegedly found with a stolen concealed gun on him.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento sheriff searches for at least one suspect after two teens are shot

RANCHO CORDOVA – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is still searching for at least one suspect after two teens were shot at a Rancho Cordova barbershop Tuesday night. At last check, a sheriff spokesperson said one victim is in very critical condition and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.For hours, the investigators canvassed the popular Mo Better Hair Salon and Barber off Coloma Road and Folsom Boulevard.Without warning, bullets sprayed into the small business plaza. Before deputies arrived at the scene, a man who spoke under the condition of anonymity described the hail of gunfire."Next thing I know, I'm ordering food...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Crash in North Highlands leaves one person hospitalized

(KTXL) — A car rolled over after being involved in an accident that left one person in the vehicle trapped, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. •Video Above: Police search for suspect in shooting near Rancho Cordova Sacramento Metro Fire said that the accident occurred on 32nd Street and Elkhorn Boulevard in North Highlands. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Car catches fire on Highway 50 near Folsom Blvd, injures none

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A car fire caused the fourth and fifth lanes on eastbound Highway 50 near Folsom Boulevard to close just before 4 p.m., Saturday. Sacramento Metro Fire crews arrived on scene to a Tesla Model S engulfed in flames. They say the battery compartment spontaneously caught fire when driving at freeway speeds.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

DA: Repeat drunk driver sentenced in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced to five years of formal probation supervision and alcohol monitoring after serving two months in jail. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen of Chico pleaded no contest to four separate DUI offenses and a misdemeanor offense of attempted criminal threats between September and November of 2022.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico PD identifies one suspect in 7-Eleven stabbing

CHICO, Calif. - 8:31 P.M. UPDATE - Chico PD has identified two suspects in a stabbing as Alexander McGregor, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile. Authorities say at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the 7-Eleven on East Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found...
CHICO, CA
KTVL

UPDATE: Fire knocked down at Butte County's Church in the Barn

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — UPDATE, 6:05 PM:. Fire crews have successfully knocked down the structure fire. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their primary search showed the property as all clear, but they are currently conducting a secondary search. Soon after, they will begin salvage and overhaul of the property.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

$50,000 reward offered for information leading to murderer's arrest

OROVILLE, Calif. — A $50,000 reward is being offered by the Governor's Reward Program for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the shooting and killing of Tyler Dickson at the Bidwell Canyon Campground in July 2021. According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO),...
OROVILLE, CA
