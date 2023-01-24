Read full article on original website
One arrested after Hollister standoff
The Hollister Police Department detained four people following a hostage situation on Thursday, Jan. 26, however, only one is in the Taney County Jail. According to Hollister police, their officers were dispatched around 9:20 p.m. to a residence at 902 Evergreen St. over reports of a woman and a child being held against their will.
Forsyth man accused of kidnapping
A Forsyth man is facing life in prison after being accused of kidnapping. Todd A. Thompson, 45, is facing a count of first degree kidnapping and first degree harassment for an incident which took place in Branson on Jan. 3. He is also facing a charge of Tampering With A Witness In A Felony Prosecution from a second related incident.
TCAD and Hollister Rotary to offer free CPR classes
The Rotary Club of Hollister and Taney County Ambulance District are once again partnering to offer free, hands-only CPR classes. The classes will be held at the Taney County Ambulance District building located at 106 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister, and will take place on Feb. 23 and March 16; both on Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
Anderson Felon arrested for Drug Paraphernalia Possession and Elder Abuse
ANDERSON, Mo. - The Anderson Police Department Problem-Oriented Police Unit (POP) arrested a man for possessing controlled substances and elder abuse after conducting a probation search on an Anderson residence.
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit and car theft. Deputies first spotted the vehicle on January 19 shortly after 10:30 p.m. near National and Sunshine. They observed the vehicle weaving from line to line and attempted to pull over the driver. The driver took off and deputies pursued the vehicle on a brief chase that stayed within the Springfield city limits.
House fire in Monett, 4 departments respond to battle flames
MONETT, Mo. — Just before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night, January 25, 2023, Barry County E-911 were alerted of a structure fire in the 400 block of Eisenhower. Monett Fire Dept responded and auto-mutual aid Monett Rural Fire. “Engine 1211 responded with 6 crew members that was assigned to fire...
Volunteer fire captain’s home destroyed by fire
The community around north Stone County is coming together to support a local volunteer firefighter and his family, who tragically lost their home to a fire on Saturday, Jan. 21, around 1 p.m. Dylan Foster, Captain at Fire Station 24 for North Stone Northeast Barry County Fire Protection District and...
Springfield man arrested after stolen truck pursuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man has been charged with assault after a traffic stop led to him firing at a deputy. 41-year-old Jason Gideon was driving a stolen Chevy Silverado in Springfield when a Greene County Deputy spotted him and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Gideon drove off and the deputy pursued him […]
RENA ANN RINGGOLD
Rena Ann Ringgold of Branson, MO passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Springfield, MO. Rena was born in Gainesville, NY on July 10, 1937. She was preceeded in death by her husbands Billy Jones in 1995 and Leo Ringgold in 2012; baby daughter Debra Sue Jones in 1958; and three siblings, Wesley Boutwell, Peter Boutwell and Sally Voice.
Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI
An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
RANDY GAGE
Randy Gage, 70, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mt. Vernon, MO. Randy, a veteran of the United States Army, was born March 16, 1952 in Springfield, MO. He was preceded in death by parents Carl and Jean; one brother, Steve; and two...
DICK WAYNE STUMP
Dick Wayne Stump passed away on January 20, 2023 at Cox Medical Center in Branson, MO. Dick, a United States Army veteran, was born on July 21, 1948 in Pike County, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents, Offa and Beverly Stump and one brother, Timothy. Dick is...
DECHERT WILLIAM SHARPELL
Dechert “Deck” William Sharpell, 61, of Shell Knob, MO passed away January 22, 2023. Deck was born on August 27, 1961. He married Kara Laine Warble on April 10, 1993. He is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Virginia Sharpell and brother Kenneth William Sharpell. Deck...
Charges Filed In Deadly Springfield Crash
(KTTS News) — Greene County prosecutors have filed charges in connection with a fatal crash in Springfield two years ago. Investigators said Gary Calhoun, Jr. ran a red light in his pickup and hit an SUV, which then hit a semi. The crash happened near Glenstone and Cherry in...
Springfield rappers arrested on illegal firearms charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two men have been formally charged with unlawfully using a controlled substance while in possession of firearms. Ezekiel King and Jardell Williams, both 19 years old, are part of a Springfield rap group, according to court documents, that filmed music videos featuring firearms and marijuana. Additionally, the affidavits filed in support of […]
ALLISON BARBOZA
Allison Barboza, 20, of Branson MO, passed away on January 20, 2023 in Springfield, Missouri. Allison was born November 8, 2002 in Branson, MO. She is survived by her parents, Aldo Montalvo and Liliana Flores; brothers, Oliver Barboza and Jeremiah Montalvo and sister, Breaelle Flores. Services were held Friday, Jan....
BOBBY CLIVE BARTON
Bobby Clive Barton, 78, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Forsyth, MO. Bobby was born on April 5, 1944. He was preceded in death by his parents. Bobby is survived by his wife, Joyce Barton; five children: Tammy Parker, Bobbie Mueting, Lori Mitchell, Kimberley Crewse and husband Stacy, Travis Barton and girlfriend Trish; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Springfield murderer sentenced to life in prison
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering a man in the summer of 2019. Dustin C. Winter, 33, of Springfield, was sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 20, after a jury found him guilty in September of 2022. The case was created after a person reported to the police […]
