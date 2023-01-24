ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Joe Burrow Reveals Super Smash Bros. Is Part of His Road Game Routine

Joe Burrow and the Bengals have been preparing all week to take on the Chiefs in the AFC championship game on Sunday. However, rather than pouring over even more tape or discussing the gameplan in excruciating detail, Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback has a different plan for Saturday’s flight to Kansas City: play Super Smash Bros.
CINCINNATI, OH
Albany Herald

Bengals Starters Jonah Williams, Alex Cappa Out vs. Chiefs

As the Bengals prepare to face the Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC championship game, they will be without two key offensive linemen. The team announced, Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa will both miss the game with their respective injuries.
Albany Herald

JUST IN: Todd Monken to Interview for NFL OC Job

Georgia offensive coordinator, Todd Monken is reportedly expected to interview for the offensive coordinating position for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. Monken spent the 2016 through 2018 seasons in Tampa under the same title prior to working in Cleveland for the Browns prior to...
TAMPA, FL
Albany Herald

Bengals at Chiefs Odds, Props & Picks

In the playoffs, there's no passer like Patrick Mahomes at home. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Bengals in the AFC Championship game Sunday in a repeat of the 2021 title game that sent Joe Burrow and Cincinnati to the Super Bowl. But there's a significant twist.
CINCINNATI, OH
Albany Herald

Rob Gronkowski Picks Bucs as Landing Spot for Tom Brady Over Raiders

The speculation over what Tom Brady decides to do in the next chapter of his career now that he is a free agent is running rampant. Teams are making it known that they would like Brady to join them and the media is running with their own thoughts on what he will do.
Albany Herald

Report: Tua Tagovailoa still in protocol, to miss Pro Bowl

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will miss next week's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Friday. Tagovailoa continues to meet with multiple doctors and specialists and there have been no setbacks regarding his long-term health, per the report.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy