Albany Herald
Best Team Fits for Tom Brady Heading Into 2023 Season
Just like last season, the questions surrounding Tom Brady's future continue to loom large. Especially in Tampa Bay.
Albany Herald
How Eagles’ Tackle Lane Johnson Eats 4,000 Calories and 300 Grams of Protein a Day
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is a meat and potatoes kind of guy—literally. A first-round pick by Philadelphia in 2013, the 10-year NFL veteran eats a version of the classic combo for dinner at least two to three times a week, according to his personal chef Justin Massie.
Albany Herald
Joe Burrow Reveals Super Smash Bros. Is Part of His Road Game Routine
Joe Burrow and the Bengals have been preparing all week to take on the Chiefs in the AFC championship game on Sunday. However, rather than pouring over even more tape or discussing the gameplan in excruciating detail, Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback has a different plan for Saturday’s flight to Kansas City: play Super Smash Bros.
Albany Herald
Bengals Starters Jonah Williams, Alex Cappa Out vs. Chiefs
As the Bengals prepare to face the Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC championship game, they will be without two key offensive linemen. The team announced, Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa will both miss the game with their respective injuries.
Albany Herald
Chiefs clear Patrick Mahomes for AFC title game; Travis Kelce (back) questionable
If there had been any lingering doubt about star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' injury status, it was put to rest Friday when Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Mahomes will start Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes suffered a right ankle injury, reported to be a...
Albany Herald
JUST IN: Todd Monken to Interview for NFL OC Job
Georgia offensive coordinator, Todd Monken is reportedly expected to interview for the offensive coordinating position for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. Monken spent the 2016 through 2018 seasons in Tampa under the same title prior to working in Cleveland for the Browns prior to...
Albany Herald
Bengals at Chiefs Odds, Props & Picks
In the playoffs, there's no passer like Patrick Mahomes at home. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Bengals in the AFC Championship game Sunday in a repeat of the 2021 title game that sent Joe Burrow and Cincinnati to the Super Bowl. But there's a significant twist.
Albany Herald
Rob Gronkowski Picks Bucs as Landing Spot for Tom Brady Over Raiders
The speculation over what Tom Brady decides to do in the next chapter of his career now that he is a free agent is running rampant. Teams are making it known that they would like Brady to join them and the media is running with their own thoughts on what he will do.
Albany Herald
Report: Tua Tagovailoa still in protocol, to miss Pro Bowl
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will miss next week's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Friday. Tagovailoa continues to meet with multiple doctors and specialists and there have been no setbacks regarding his long-term health, per the report.
Albany Herald
Futures faves: Preseason longshots Jalen Hurts, Eagles top Super Bowl futures board
Hours before the first snap of the preseason in August, the odds on futures bets for Jalen Hurts as Super Bowl MVP and the Philadelphia Eagles claiming the Lombardi Trophy were astronomical. Entering Championship Sunday in the NFL, Hurts and the Eagles are the favorites for those limited-life futures.
